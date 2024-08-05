Poor network: Nigeria still lagging in quality telecommunications service —Bosun Tijani

Nigeria is yet to attain the level of good quality telecommunications and connectivity service, says the minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani.

This is as the minister debunked the notion that the recent poor network was deliberately orchestrated by the federal government to frustrate the EndBadGovernance protest.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Tijani said the country needs 125,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable lead for proper coverage.

“We’ve only invested as a nation, the private sector, 85,000 kilometres. This is the project that this government is prioritising. FEC has already approved this. Unfortunately, it won’t be done in six months,” he said.

Tijani noted that there were no instructions for telecommunication operators to disrupt network services because of the protest.

He stated that there is increased traffic online as more people are on the internet and not at work.

His words, “there is no instruction to tamper with the network, absolutely no instruction from my office.

“You also need to understand when you have a significant amount of people not at work, people are online. So you expect the traffic will be extremely high. And I’m not saying that’s the cause.

“Our mandate and role as government are not just only to drive these people to be responsive, but also to ensure that there are the proper investments in the infrastructure that we require to produce and provide the quality of service that people need.”

