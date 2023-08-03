Poor economy: Avoid excessive borrowing, wasteful spending– Prof. Akande urges FG

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Former Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande has charged the federal government to desist from excessive borrowing and inordinate spending in order to save the nation’s economy.

The professor of Comparative Politics called on the government to properly manage public finances, noting that fiscal discipline plays a vital role in restoring and maintaining economic stability in a beleaguered economy.

Prof. Akande made the call while delivering a lecture on the theme– ‘Enhancing good governance in a beleaguered economy’ on Wednesday, during the public lecture programme organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists Zone B held at NUJ Press center in Osogbo, Osun State.

The political scientist who was represented at the occasion by Dr Idowu Johnson stressed the need for fiscal discipline in struggling economy.

He said, “achieving fiscal discipline in a beleaguered economy is challenging, as it often requires making tough decisions regarding public spending, taxes, and subsidies. It may also involve implementing structural reforms to improve the efficiency of public institutions and reduce wasteful expenditures.

“Fiscal discipline plays a vital role in restoring and maintaining economic stability in a beleaguered economy. It requires a strategic, long-term approach to manage government finances responsibly, enhance investor confidence, and prioritize sustainable development goals. When coupled with other good governance practices, fiscal discipline can pave the way for economic recovery and growth in challenging times.”

Speaking on the essence of engaging citizens in the affairs of the nation and transparency, Prof. Akande said involving citizens in the decision-making process is vital for a healthy democracy and good governance.

“Governments should actively seek input from various segments of society, including marginalized communities, to develop policies that address the needs of all citizens. Involvement fosters a sense of ownership and empowers the people, making them active stakeholders in their nation’s recovery.

“To achieve effective public participation and inclusivity, governments can employ various mechanisms, such as town hall meetings, public consultations, online surveys, focus groups, and involving civil society organizations.

“Additionally, ensuring that information about economic decisions and policies is easily accessible and understandable to the general public can further enhance transparency and engagement,” he stated.

Earlier in her welcome address, the vice president of NUJ Zone B, Comrade Aderonke Samo said the government at all levels owes members of the public a duty of ameliorating the hardship daily encountered by Nigerians as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

She noted that the lecture will further educate and enlighten the citizenry to the policies and programmes of government while also drawing attention of government to the plight of the people for a better nation.