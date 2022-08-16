Political leaders must leave legacies of unity, sow seeds they will rebuild Nigeria – Goodluck Jonathan 

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has advised the political class in Nigeria to work towards the unity of the nation, strife towards rebuilding the country and leave legacies that will speak for them even when they are no more.

The former president stated this while delivering a memorial lecture in honour of Late Capt. Hosa Okunbo, one year after his demise, held on Saturday, August 13 at Wells Charlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja.

In a lecture with the theme, “ Lasting Legacy: The Key to Nigeria Development Issues” ex-president Jonathan said that Nigeria was yet to migrate from ethnic and religion based politics, which has hampered the development we should have as a nation.

He advised leaders at various levels, to see the country as one and be good citizens of the country, working for the common good of the nation and leaving lasting legacies for the next generation to benefit from.

“Along the line in our political history, proper legacies were not left behind for the younger people. After the amalgamation, we had a regional government, and from that time till now, we see a kind of fight between all the regions to control the affairs of the nation.

“I am not condemning the issue of regions, probably if Nigeria has followed that regional development up till today, this country would have been better of, but somehow the military took over, wanted a unitary system, they wanted the country to go in one direction. But I believe there was no clear philosophy that guided them in their attempt to unify the country, no clear vision.

“We have not really migrated from our ethnic nationality interest to see the country as one. I believe along the line, the necessary legacies were not laid for us and now we are feasting in that. If you look at the Nigerian political evolution now, the issue of religion and tribe is becoming so significant.

“If we as politicians are unable to change the dynamics and begin to sow seeds that will blossom and rebuild this country. If we must stay together as a nation, then political leaders must leave legacies of unity. If we unite we will develop better.

He eulogized Late Capt. Hosa Okunbo as a great industrialist, who contributed considerably to the growth of the nation, through hardwork, discipline and perseverance, leaving incredible legacies for which he will continue to be remembered.

“Today we are here because somebody, Capt. Hosa Okunbo left legacies as an individual, one thing I know that endeared him to people across social status was his warmth, openness and generosity.

“He will continue to be remembered by many, not only in his family and community but across the nation because of the impactful friendship and relationships he cultivated while alive.

“He was an entrepreneur who carved a niche for himself by investing in people and in those businesses that made significant impact in the Nigerian economy and the lives of the people. Captain lived a life of philanthropy, although he achieved so much as a businessman, invested in Big enterprises, he will be remembered more for his large heart, spirit of philanthropy and love for the needy.

Highlights of the event was a panel discussion on the theme of the lecture, moderated by one of Late Capt. Hosa’s Children, poetry and Speeches in Honour of the Great Icon whose legacy has continued to live until this day.

The event had in attendance, the Royal Father of the day, the Olu of Warri, Ogaime Atuwatse III, Former APC National Chairman and former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Senator Dino Melaye, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Hon. Ishaka bawa, Bishop Dr. Wells Idahosa, Mr. Otto Orondaam, and so many more dignitaries, with members of the Okunbo family in attendance as well.

Meanwhile, the family, children and friends of late Capt. Hosa had gathered on Monday 8th August at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse farm in Benin at the One year memorial Thanksgiving service which was well attended by Business Magnates, Politicians, Clergymen and family.