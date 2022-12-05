Political class must pay attention to entertainment industry, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has advised the political class in Nigeria to pay closer attention to the entertainment industry as there is much to gain therefrom.

The governor said anyone in doubt about the positive impact the entertainment industry has in the society should take a critical look at what happens in Europe and the United States of America.

Governor Uzodimma spoke Saturday night as Special Guest of Honour/ Chief Host during the 2022, 14th edition of Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards that took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The governor commended the organisers of the Awards for the choice of Imo State for the event, and more importantly, for the contribution those in the entertainment industry are making for a better Nigerian society.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that “Imo State is very safe and hospitable for all Nigerians and foreigners alike and remains the destination of choice for events and conferences.”

The Governor added: “Imo State Government will continue to support the Best of Nollywood. We will give you every encouragement at our disposal. Anything that is good is worthy of commendation. You know that I have your members in my government. So, count yourselves as part of my government. I will also count myself as part of Best of Nollywood. If there are roles you think you can give me, don’t hesitate to do so because I will also love to win awards like some of you did tonight.”

In his welcome address, Executive Producer and Founder of BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi said, “Owerri is a hub of activities, and the security situation is particularly stable.”

“I thank Governor Hope Uzodimma for agreeing to host the event and not just paying lip service, but going all out to ensure this is a success,” Oloketuyi said even as he beckoned on the political parties to “look at practical ways to tap into and develop our industry.”

“Nollywood brings about employment, and if properly structured and managed, can be a major source of annual revenue,” he noted.

Chairman of BON Awards 2022, Francis Kainebi Onwochei in his remarks said the awards are meant to encourage and foster creativity.

He lauded Governor Uzodimma for his development initiatives that have helped to turn Imo State around within a short period in office.

Awards were given out in 31 categories.

Important dignitaries including the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku and his wife, Bola, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, Members of the State expanded executive council, top national and state APC chieftains and candidates attended the event.