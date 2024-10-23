Police Welfare: IGP set to commission ultra modern offices, barracks across states

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

As part of a broader initiative aimed at improving personnel welfare, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun is set to commission several ultra-modern police barracks, buildings, and command headquarters across various states including Adamawa, Sokoto, Jigawa, Nassarawa, and Katsina. Other structures like Police Stations, Area Command Headquarters and office accommodations are also billed for commissioning in some states, in continuation of the commissioning process to create a supportive working environment for officers while improving their overall well-being.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer.FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday in Abuja

It is also worthy of note that consistent with the goal of enhancing police infrastructure, the Inspector-General of Police has previously launched major projects aimed at strengthening the operational framework of the Nigeria Police Force. Notable amongst these are the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center; the Nigeria Police Resource Center; the new Jabi Divisional Police Headquarters; and the new Ogun State Command Headquarters.

Furthermore, as part of the ongoing efforts to increase the operational capabilities of the police force, the IGP has procured new sets of Operational assets such as Hilux vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), personal protective equipment (body amour), and anti riot equipment, awaiting commissioning by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu. These assets are vital for ensuring that officers are adequately prepared to confront security challenges and to enhance their effectiveness in serving and protecting the public.

The Nigeria Police Force said that it remains dedicated to improving the welfare of its personnel and ensuring they have the necessary resources to perform their duties efficiently.

Through these initiatives, the IGP aims to foster a more responsive, accountable, and operationally effective police force.