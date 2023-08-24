Police to create Special Intervention Squad in all states to boost security –IGP

.Urges stakeholders to stop posting police misconduct on social media.

By Patience Ogbo

The acting Inspector General of Police IGP’ Kayode Egbetokun has revealed that the Nigeria Police Force will create Special Intervention Squad in order to further boost the security in all the states in the country .

Acting IGP Egbetokun stated that the Special Intervention Squad will be drawn from the Police Mobile Force to further strengthen security in all the state.

Acting IGP Egbetokun made this known while responding to questions and comments during an interactive session with stakeholders at the Oyo state police command on Tuesday where he was paying an official visit to the command.

Present at the interactive session were leaders and members of the Police Community Relations Committee PCRC , leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state , the Igbos, Arewa communities, Ibadan indigenes , the Mogajis of Ibadan, other traditional rulers , business men and women, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of south west, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 11, Commissioner of Police in Oyo state among other stakeholders in the state.

Before taking questions and comments from the stakeholders, Mr. Egbetokun had appreciated the stakeholders for cooperating with the Oyo state police command in fighting crime and promoting security in the state as he harped on the need for constant dialogue , interfacing between the public and the police in the state.

Acting IGP Egbetokun further urged the stakeholders to avoid spreading police bad conducts on the social media but instead bring such conducts to the commissioners of police, senior police officers’ attention where such conducts will be addressed and the erring personnel will be brought to book.

He said ” I would like to thank and appreciate you for the support to the police command. I want to implore you that the police are here to serve you. I was appointed less than two months ago but we have put alot of measures in place to improve our security. I want to thank you for the support , cooperation you have been giving to the police in Oyo state . Police are here to serve you. You have a CP who has been posted here to continue the good work of his predecessor and he operates an open door policy. Feel free to go to him him when you have complaints. Don’t go to social media, go to the police when one of our men misbehaves. You can call the Commissioner of police and report to him . He will give you his phone number and other senior police officers phone numbers to call for them to attend to your issues. We are here to address your compliants . Do not take us to the social media. There is alot of falsehood being propagated on social media. The PRO and other senior police officers are here and they will take it up and ensure justice is done “.

Speaking on his commitment to ensuring a more secured country, Acting IGP Egbetokun stated that through his leadership, Nigeria Police Force will become more dynamic and socially acceptable to members of the public in order to boost the relationship between public and the police in tackling all forms of criminality.

He said ” We have a new police administration and our mission is to emplace a professionally competent , value driven, rule of law compliant and people friendly police force. We want to achieve a police force that will be able to respond appropriately and adequately to the dynamics of crime and criminality in the society. Other policing is community based , it is also technology driven , intelligence led . We are going to focus on the community. You all know that we are implementing community policing strategy in all the federation. Police officers have been trained in community policing but we are shifting our new approach to community policing which is about policing diverse societies, communities . That means that we are taking cognisance of certain percularity in these communities. For example, in Oyo state, we have the Amotekun being run by the state government and they are helping us to combat crime. The overall intention is to reduce crime in the society and so that all the citizens will go to thier homes after a hard day’s job to sleep with thier two eyes closed. The police cannot do it all alone. The police need your cooperation and support. We are going to do this job together” .

Speaking further on the new approach the police administration is undertaking, Acting IGP Egbetokun said ” We are looking at our approach to community policing and making sure that we apply the best methods to solve the problems of crime in each of the community. We are reviewing the engagement of the Special Constabulary. If they are not giving us results, we are going to review it. We cannot continue to do the same thing every time and expect to get different results. We will try different approaches and our result is to ensure security in our communities. By the time we are able to provide general security, where the communities are safe, that’s our target . Once we are able to achieve that, individuals that are requesting for personal special protection will find it unnecessary. We are reviewing our strategies regularly to deliver on our mandate to police this country. Our doors are opened for suggestions and ideas that will help us with the security of the country “.

The stakeholders present at the event expressed thier appreciations to the acting IGP Egbetokun for finding out time from his busy schedule to listen to them as they revealed they will continue to support the police in the state”.

The Mogajis of Ibadanland however appealed to the acting IGP Egbetokun to create Area commands in the border communities in the state as well as establishing additional Mobile Police Squadron in the state as the two Mobile Police Force squadrons in the state are inadequate.

Responding to the demand, the acting IGP Egbetokun stated that “We have a plan to create from the Police Mobile Force, a squadron known as the Special Intervention Squad. We are going to have the Special Intervention Squad all over the states of the federation. We are drawing the men that will make up the squad from the present Police Mobile Force and we will give them additional training that will be special. Kit them specially, equip them specially. The traditional role of the Mobile Police Force and I am sure the Oyo state will get one. I want to appeal to all the communities in the state that the love they have shown to me today, they should show to one another and be thier brothers keepers. They should continue to cooperate with the police as criminals are not happy when the community members are cooperating with the police”.