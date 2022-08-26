Police take over NNPP office in Borno arrests party’s senatorial candidate

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

As preparation to receive the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Kwankeoso to Maiduguri, the Borno state, capital to commission the state party office, the Borno state police command has on Thursday sealed and taken over the state office of the NNPP in the state which is located along Abbaganaram Customs road, Maiduguri and arrested the party’s, Senatorial candidate for the Borno central, Alhaji Attom Magira.

Speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri, the party Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Umar Alkali said ” they sealed our party’s state Secretariat this morning, and bundled our Borno central senatorial candidate and took him to the police headquarters. When we get there we saw a letter saying that our office is in an residential area. We wondered some few metres away from.our office was an APC office which gas not been sealed.”

Alhaji Umar Alkali said ” we cannot be intimidate by the sealing of our office, we cannot be deterred by this, we are determining to wrest power from.the APC come 2023 general elections by the grace of God”.

He said ” I was a former APC Gubernatorial aspirant, they knows my capacity, I left APC because APC in.Borno is one man show , he assumed himself the position of God, he decides who became a messenger ”

“The APC is intimidated by the presence of the NNPP in the state, because PDP is an appendage of the APC in Borno state and they believe with the coming of our Presidential candidate and party leader , Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso APC will definitely intimidate the.more”, he added.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the NNPP, Barrister Mohammed Mustapha said accused the APC of using the police to sealed their office in the name of locating office in residential area.

” We woke up this, morning to see our state office sealed up by the police alleging that we are located in residential area and I Wonder, our office is located few kilometers away APC’s office, we can’t be intimidated by this, our presidential candidate is coming this Saturday. The days of APC in Borno is numbered.

Lamenting his ordeals, the NNPP senatorial candidate, Hon Attom Magira said ” we are preparing for the commissioning of our state office by the NNPP Presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso this Saturday. When I came to the office, I saw policemen have taken over the office. When I came closer they asked me ,Are you Attom ? and I answered yes, they said we have been looking for you. They bundled me and forced into Helux vehicle with one vehicle at the front and back each”.

” The office is my personal property, we are not renting. I have paid all my ground rents and other dues, I see no reason why I was arrested. They brought me to the Police headquarters since 7 am this morning and , it is only now (3pm) that they allow me to change my clothe. Up till this moment nobody told me why I was arrested”, he added.

Reacting to the arrest, the Borno state Police Commissioner, CP Abdu Umar said ” we the police are none partisan, we received a letter from the party that their Presidential candidate is coming to Maiduguri to commissioned their office, which we approved but the reason why we sealed the office was that we received a complained from Urban Development Agency that the patty illegal converted residential house to.an office ”

On the issue that even the APC and other parties uses residential building as office, the CP said they only acted on the complain they received and nobody brings complain about other offices.