Police Special Squad foils robbery attempt in Anambra, kills suspected robber, recover weapons

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A suspected armed robber attempting to rob a middle-aged man of his vehicle at Ubiahuikwem, Ihiala area of Anambra State has been shot dead by Police Special Crack Squad, while arms were also recovered from the gang.

This is according to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The statement read: “Police Special Crack Squad deployed to Ihiala by Anambra State Commissioner of Police weeks before Christmas has foiled an armed robbery operation and neutralised one of the hoodlums.

“The Crack Squad which works with the local vigilante had restored calm in the ancient city making it possible for Ihiala sons and daughters who trooped in from the Diaspora and elsewhere to enjoy the festive season.

“The encounter with the gunmen occurred on the night of 12 January 2024 as they attempted to rob a middle-aged man of his vehicle at Ubiahuikwem, Ihiala.”

Ikenga said that the robbers on sighting the operatives opened fire on the police, but the operatives professionally engaged them to avoid hitting the man being robbed.

He added, “One Automatic Pump Action Gun and two motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

‘The Commissioner of Police who expressed satisfaction with the tremendous work the Police Squad has been doing charged them not to relent in flushing all criminal elements out of Ihiala and neighbouring communities like Isseke, Lilu, Orsumoghu and Azia.

“He promised continuous logistics support to the Squad to ensure it fulfils its mandate.”

