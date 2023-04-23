Police Service Commission mourns 5 Police officers murdered in Imo

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has mourned five police officers killed on April 21 at Okpala junction in Ngor, Okpala Local Government Area of Imo.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the commission had commiserated with the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Alkali Usman and the Police Command, Imo.

According to him, the commission is deeply pained by the circumstances leading to the unprovoked murder of the officers who were on duty to protect lives and property in the area.

“The commission’s hearts go to their families and loved ones and pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“The commission wishes to encourage the Nigeria Police Force to re-enact its indomitable fighting spirit to apprehend the deviants and ensure they are brought to justice,” he said.

According to the statement, the commission has called on the Police Command in Imo to accord the deceased officers befitting ceremonial burial rites meant for heroes, who had laid their lives for the country.

Ani pledged the committment of the commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, to continue to partner with the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that officers on duty were provided with necessary gadgets to protect themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that gunmen had, on Friday around 8:00 a.m., killed five police officers and a couple identified as Mr and Mrs Nwagu during an attack at Okpala community in Ngor-Okpala LGA, Imo state.

The police officers were attacked at a restaurant, alongside the Neagus, who were owners of the restaurant. (NAN)