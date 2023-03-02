Police Sergeant shoots woman friend dead, kills himself in lIlorin

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

It was pandemonium on Thursday morning in Ilorin ,the Kwara State capital when a Mobile Police sergeant killed his suspected woman friend and later shot himself dead in a school premises.

According to sources, the incident, which happened early in the morning near the gate of a private school located at Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, was said to have been caused as a result of misunderstanding between the Policeman and his lover.

It was reliably gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 8:00 am, at the premises of the Chapel of Redemption, UMCA, Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, where Redemption Model Nursery and Primary School is located.

The MOPOL sergeant, whose identity could not yet be ascertained as at press time, was said to have been attached to the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin.

According to residents and shop owners around the school, the Police officer was said to have been on trail of his deceased female friend around the school premises for some time before the Thursday morning shooting and killing.

He was also said to have visited the family house of the deceased female friend located at Erin Ile road, Gaa Akanbi few days ago to allegedly attack her with cutlass, apparently because of misunderstanding between the two.

The MOPOL sergeant, the witnesses said, had entered the school premises at about few minutes before 8am in his brand new Toyota Corolla car earlier than his female friend who had brought her daughter to the school later.

The deceased female friend and mother of one, was simply identified as Tosin.

The police officer was said to have brought out his AK-47 rifle and shot Tosin on the chest three times just as the mother of one died on the spot.

It was gathered that the MOPOL sergeant corked the gun again, stood the rifle vertically on the ground, aimed his throat and used his leg to pull the trigger just as his head was blown off with the single shot and he died on the spot.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kwara State Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement, confirmed the incident.

In the statement titled “RE: KILLING OF A LADY AND SELF BY A POLICE SERGEANT IN ILORIN”, said that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour “and that it has nothing to do with police brutality”.

“At about 08:05 hours of March 2, 2023, information reached the Command that a man in police uniform later identified by his uniform and name tag as F/NO 497093. Sergeant Olalere Michael “Male” later known to be attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin went to Chapel of Redemption Agba Dam Housing Estate in Ilorin and shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified lady, then shot himself in the head and died.

“Immediately after the information got to the Command, the Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, psc+, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality.

“Meanwhile, investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready”.

The elder sister to Tosin, who had a shop close to the school, was also seen at the family house, but she refused to speak on the sad incident as she was shocked and could not talk at the time our correspondent got to the family house.

