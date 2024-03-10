Police rescue four men abducted by kidnappers in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Four men abducted by dare devil kidnappers last Friday were on Saturday rescued by Police operatives on patrol in Anambra State.

This was contained in a press release by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to him, the incident happened along Amagu Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The statement read in part, “Police operatives were on patrol and snap checks with local vigilante operatives when they intercepted the kidnappers.“

“The gang opened fire sporadically on sighting the patrol team, but later bowed to police-vigilante superior firepower.

“Two of the three vehicles the gang operated with were demobilised, while some of the gang escaped in the third vehicle, and others fled into the bush on foot with bullet wounds.

“One pump action gun was recovered during the encounter. Also recovered were two SUVs – one 2017 edition Toyota Highlander with Reg No. Abuja GWA 141 KZ, and one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with Registration Number Anambra AGU 242 NQ.

“Four abducted victims were rescued unhurt from the gang. Preliminary debriefing to ascertain circumstances of their abduction are ongoing, and preliminary enquiry revealed that the number plates on the Mercedes Benz SUV were issued to a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle.”

Ikenga further said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye hailed the effective collaboration between police and vigilante in the operation.