Police repel Assassination Attempt on Governor Soludo, PDP call’s for security beef up

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Gunmen said to be allegedly working for the IPOB stormed Isuofia, governor Soludo’s home town, Good Friday night.

The gunmen, according to sources arrived Isuofia at 8:30 pm in four jeeps.

The hoodlums who were said to be armed to the teeth engaged the policemen at the Isuofia junction in a gun battle which lasted hours into the night.

Daily Champion learned that a police officer at the place was feared shot while many were injured during the attack which was said to be assassination attempt on the governor.

It said that the incident led to residents scampering about for safety and in the process sustained injuries.

The PDP youth leader for Anambra South, Honorable Ikechukwu Emenike who confirmed the story to DAILY CHAMPION, in reaction, Saturday urged the Anambra State Government to beef up security at Isuofia , lamenting that the place had become target for gunmen.

” It started at 8:30 pm. The gun men started shooting from the junction where they met some policemen. The policemen engaged them and one police man was feared shot in the process. I am urging the state government to beef up security at Isuofia because the town has become target for gunmen”, Emenike said.