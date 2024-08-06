Police raise alarm over twist in Rivers’ protest, vow to prosecute law breakers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has expressed serious concern over the new turn of developments in the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP, Olatunji Disu disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in Port Harcourt.

The nationwide protest started on Thursday August 1, 2024 on a peaceful note in Rivers State as the protesters in their thousands, marched from the Pleasure Park and marched through Port Harcourt – Aba Road to the State Government House to register their frustrations over lack of concerns by leaders of the country on the deepening economic hardship, high price of petrol, escalating poverty, high cost of living and ineffective governance, among others.

The protesters were eventually addressed by the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who commended them for conducting themselves peacefully, and urged them not to allow the demonstration to be hijacked by miscreants. He also assured them of better days ahead.

Our Correspondent however reports that the protesters on Monday, being the fifth day of the protest stormed the Rivers State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, destroying the party’s billboards in front of the secretariat along Port Harcourt-Aba Road.

Reacting to the development, the CP said the Rivers State Police Command has been closely monitoring the nationwide protest “EndBad Governance in Nigeria” within the state. On August 5th, 2024, and that the command observed that the protest in Rivers State has taken a concerning turn.

He recalled that the protesters were earlier advised to conduct their demonstration peacefully within designated locations, while the police would provide adequate protection and isolate any criminal elements.

He said, “The command has noticed a lack of identifiable leadership or coordination among the various groups, leading to a breakdown of order.”

Disu also reacted to the warning by some of the protesters to business owners in the state to join the protest or stay at home.

He said, “Regrettably, the protesters have resorted to unlawful acts, such as burning tyres, extorting motorists, blocking roads, damaging vehicles, harassing business owners, and stealing from innocent residents. Furthermore, a group has threatened that the pattern of the protest will change on August 7th, 2024, calling on traders and motorists to stay at home or join the protest.

“The Rivers State Police Command affirms the constitutional right of citizens to protest and express their views. However, the command has observed clear indications that the organizers are losing control of the protesters, who are resorting to more violent and criminal conduct.

“Therefore, the police will act decisively to arrest and prosecute any individuals who attempt to infringe on the rights of others or engage in criminal activities under the guise of the protest. The police will take necessary and decisive action immediately the protest stops being peaceful.

“The police advise that protesters should remain in the designated protest areas, Pleasure Park and Abali Park. They should refrain from disrupting the free movement of citizens or engaging in any unlawful activities. The command is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all residents during this period,” the CP warned.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng