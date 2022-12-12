Police Public Relations Officers to attend conference in Ibadan

by Patience Ogbo

The conference, Avenue for Peer Review, Cross-fertilization of Ideas – IGP

Public Relations Officers of the Nigeria Police Force and Strategic Communication experts will converge in Ibadan the Oyo State capital on Monday for the annually Public Relations Officers conference.

The conference according to the Force Public Relations Officers CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi will begin from the 12th to 15th of December, 2022.

The annual conference with the theme “Strengthening Strategic Communication Towards Police Reforms, Security and Integrity of 2023 Election” will be declared open by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, with Alhaji Lai Mohammed, CON, Honourable Minister of Information and Culture as special guest, and other important dignitaries from the State Executive. It will also have in attendance Heads of Security Agencies in the State, Public Relations Practitioners from other security agencies, PR Experts from Nigerian Institute of Public relations (NIPR), African Public Relations Associations (APRA), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), high profile media executives as well as other critical stakeholders in the PR sector.

The Police Public Relations Officers in Nigeria comprising the 37 Command Public Relations Officers covering the 36 States of the Federation and FCT, Abuja, 17 Zonal Public Relations Officers, Liaison Officers of Police Formations, as well as the Staff Officers of the Force Public Relations Department based in the Force Headquarters, Abuja and the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos) will be grilled by seasoned experts in matters relating to Elections Management, Law Enforcement, and Communications as well as Resource Persons from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

The Inspector-General of Police wishes all participants the best even as they engage in peer review and cross-fertilization of ideas for improved management of the Nigeria Police Force strategic communications before, during and after the elections.