Police parades 25 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, banditary other crimes

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and paraded twenty-five suspects arrested at various locations in the the six geo-political zones of the country for alleged involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping, banditary, gun running and illegal possession of prohibited fire arms

The Force Public Relations Officer. ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday stating that the officers of the Force Intelligence Department FID IRT/STS arrested the suspects after collaboration working relationship with sister security agencies in the country.

The Force image maker said that it is part of ongoing efforts to combat crimes in Nigeria as the nation marks the first year of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. He said, the Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, in alignment with the president’s economic recovery agenda, social integration and general development of our dear country.

He also said that under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Police has witnessed a significant increase in collaboration among security forces and the intelligence community, resulting in notable achievements in combating various criminal activities.

According to him, over the past. one year, the force made substantial progress in arresting individuals involved in crime, including 4,826 armed robbery suspects, 3,078 kidnapping suspects, 2,479 suspects for rape/sexual crimes, 1,243 for unlawful possession of firearms, 3,523 for cultism, and 3,381 for murder/homicide. Additionally, 13,402 suspects were arrested for other offenses.

The Police officers and men have also rescued 1,750 kidnap victims and recovered 2,566 firearms, 19,510 rounds of ammunition, and 1,475 vehicles/motorcycles nationwide.

The Force he further said had successfully prosecuted a total of 29,152 criminal cases across the country in one year. Remarkably, 17,679 of these cases have been conclusively dispensed with, while 11,576 cases are still undergoing trial.

Additionally, another 51 criminal cases are currently under appeal at the respective appellate courts.

He said: “Out of the dispensed cases, an impressive 16,200 have led to the conviction of suspects who have been handed various forms of punishments for their criminal acts.

“We continue to strive towards our goal of a safer and more secure Nigeria, leveraging on the dedication of our officers and the synergy between the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies, as well as timely support from the community”.

The Police spokesperson also hinted that at the FID-IRT facility, they have apprehended 19 suspects who have been engaging in various illicit activities.

These individuals are prepared to provide detailed accounts of their criminal activities and confess to their wrongdoings. Among the exhibits recovered from these suspects are items such as: Five AK-47 rifles, five pump action rifle, 150 live cartridges, one bullet proof jacket, one night vision telescope, vigilante uniforms, one torch light, one boot, one AA Ammunition, Six Magazines, One hundred and forty two AK-47.

Giving a breakdown of the names and identities of the suspects, he said that one Muhammad Abubakar, male, 24 years, native of Jangefe, Zamfara State, Shehu Muhammad, male, 35 years, native of Anka, Zamfara State were arrested for kidnapping.

The exhibits said to have been from them are AK-47 rifle and Magazines.

Moreover, one Muhammad Abubakar and Shehu Muhammad were apprehended through a coordinated effort between FID-IRT operatives and local vigilantes in Asawa village, Kogi State.

These suspects have been responsible for a series of robberies in Benin and multiple kidnappings in Okene, Kogi State. They embarked on their criminal activities about four years ago and have since orchestrated four successful kidnappings.

The suspects allegedly received one million Naira in ransom from their first and second operations, three hundred thousand Naira from the third, and two million Naira from the fourth.

Their criminal activities came to an end following a fierce gun battle with our operatives, during which they were captured after exhausting their ammunition. The successful apprehension of these suspects marks a significant victory in the fight against kidnapping and robbery in the region.

Another set of criminal suspects arrested for criminal conspiracy, robbery also known as one chance are one Chukwudi from Aninri LGA and one Okeke from Ebonyi State.

This case is sequel to the ‘one chance’ robbery case that was previously presented during a press briefing on the 12th of April, 2024. Chukwudi, with 22 years of experience in ‘one chance’ robbery, has demonstrated a mastery of deceptive tactics used in these criminal activities.

The Police said that both Chukwudi and Okeke were identified as persons of interest following interrogations of previous ‘one chance’ suspects.

Their criminal activities came to an end when the diligent operatives of FID-IRT successfully apprehended them in Suleja. The suspects will provide insights into their operations and shed light on their involvement in this criminal enterprise.

On unlawful possession of firearms/ammunitions, the suspects arrested by the Police team we’re identified as Ibrahim Shehu, male, 30 years Ibrahim Ardo, male, 32 years, Ibrahim Amodu, male, 50 years, Ibrahim Mohammed, male, 50 years and

Ayu John male, 30 years, from Wukari Taraba State.

Some exhibits recovered from the suspects include AK-47 rifle (from Ibrahim Shehu), one AK-49 rifle (from Ibrahim Ardo), one AK-49 rifle (from Ibrahim Amodu) and one AK-49 rifle and 80 rounds of live ammunition (from Ibrahim Mohammed).

Other items are 57 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition (from Ayo John), one AK-49 rifle with other dangerous weapons.

He added that following intelligence received from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of the Force Intelligence Department Unit, Abuja, indicating the presence of a gun-running syndicate operating in Taraba State, a team of FID STS operatives stationed in Taraba State conducted covert operations and arrested the above named suspects.

Preliminary investigations also revealed the involvement of some security personnel as the suppliers of arms and ammunition to militias and bandits operating within the North-Central region.

Speaking on the arrest of gun runners, he said that the suspects are Clement Joshua, 52 years, Raymond Emanya, 65 years and Ishaya Ajiji Musa, 40 years.

Other exhibits recovered are one bulletproof jacket, one pump action with breech number 22P-0397, one 7x15x35 binocular, ten pieces of expended cartridges.

Furthermore a total of thirty-two red cartridges 12x12mm, dinner AAA, Fifty white RIO cartridges RIO Ammo 12GA.

Others items are five pieces of hunters’ t-shirts, one cutlass, one face cap, four pieces of socks, one beret cap and one black boot

Again there were two fabricated den guns one AK-47 CCCP bayonet knife, one bow and arrow, and one one torch light.

On 16/04/2024, based on intelligence and interception from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), FID-IRT operatives successfully arrested three notorious arms dealers: Clement Joshua, Raymond Emanya, and Ishaya Ajiji Musa. The suspects, residents of Plateau State, confessed during interrogation to being part of a gang that supplies arms and ammunition to criminal elements in Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, and Benue States.

Another gun running suspect was identified and paraded as Umar Abubakar ‘m’ 20 years of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State

Exhibits recovered from him are 460 rounds of AA live ammunition.

He was freshly arrested on the heels of credible intelligence while trying to transact and supply ammunition to bandit camps in Kaduna State.

Some other suspects arrested and paraded by the Police spokesperson are Muhammad Bello, male, 40 years, native of Ankumi, Kogi State, and Yahaya Haruna, male, 33 years, native of Ankumi, Kogi State.

They were arrested with two soldiers camouflage uniform and AK-47 magazine

The arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off about their involvement in criminal activities.

Both suspects resided in a remote area of the bush in Ankumi. Intelligence reports indicated that a notorious kidnapper known as Juli from Kaduna had visited them, bringing along soldier camouflage uniforms.

Acting on this intelligence, our operatives conducted a raid on their hideout in the bush, resulting in the arrest of Bello and Haruna. Unfortunately, Juli managed to escape and remains at large. It was discovered that Bello’s younger brother had been an ally of Juli before being neutralized by our operatives about four years ago.

The successful arrest of these suspects highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations and the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to combating banditry and kidnapping. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fugitive, Juli, and dismantle any remaining elements of this criminal network.

On the arrest of suspects for illegal possession of firearms, one Adamu Umar Egeide, male, 30 years old was nabbed by the Police team acting on credible intelligence based on information.

Some other exhibits recovered from the suspects are one AK-47 rifle loaded with three rounds of live ammunition

Moreover, on May 5, 2024, at approximately 0100 hours, operatives of the DFI-IRT, acting on credible human intelligence, proceeded to Gidan Abe Village along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The operation resulted in the successful arrest of Adamu Umar Egeide, a 30-year-old resident of Gujini Village, Mararaban Babu, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Adamu Umar Egeide was found in possession of an AK-47 rifle loaded with three rounds of live ammunition.

He was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the base for further interrogation and a thorough investigation. It was later revealed that the rifle was a service weapon belonging to a police officer who had been dismissed due to the loss of the rifle. Egeide confessed to attacking the police officer and dispossessing him of the weapon.

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has assured the nation and its citizenry of the determination of the Nigeria Police force to rid the nation of all forms of crimes and criminalities.

The Force image maker said that all the suspects would be charged to the nation’s law courts at the conclusion of the investigations by the Police officers and men on these cases.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng