Police Parade 4 Officers Over Alleged Extortion in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday paraded four officers for allegedly extorting N6.5 million from three persons in Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Nwonyi Emeka while parading the officers alongside other criminal suspects at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt said the four policemen are attached to a neighbouring state command.

According to the CP Emeka, the four officers after extorting the 6.5million naira from three boys tagged them internet fraudsters.

The Rivers CP however warned against blackmailing the force over cases of extortion by Police Officers. “Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police never asked any officer to commit crime”. He stressed that any officer found guilty for unprofessional conduct will face the law.

The State Police Boss also told newsmen that operatives of the command last Wednesday killed two suspected cultist/kidnapping in a gun duel at Rumuodogo-1 community in Emohua local government area of the state, and recovered their arms and ammunitions.

He said, “In a follow-up to the death of a cultists/kidnappers, operatives of the command on 30/08/2023 arrested one Godspower Salete ‘m’ at Rumodogo-1 at about 1424hrs and Temple Emmanuel Woke ‘M’ in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State in connection to the case.

“The two suspects led a team of Policemen to Rumuodogo Forest for the recovery of their arms. During the process, their gang members engaged the police in a gun battle, and in the process, the two suspects were fatally wounded while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The corpses have been deposited at De-light Mortuary, Ogbakiri, for autopsy, while intensive efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and recover more of their operational weapons.”