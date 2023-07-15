Police parade 27 suspects in Lagos

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Lagos state police command has paraded 27 suspects accused of armed robbery, murder, cultism and vandalization, following a crackdown on crime, Friday.

The police arrested the criminals, comprising 26 males and one female, from Mushin, Ebute-metta, Okokomaiko and other areas of Lagos State.

The suspects were apprehended with various items, which the police recovered from them, including six arms, 12 live ammunition, one knife, two motorcycles, one unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle, one beret and some SIM cards.

The Commissioner of Police, CP, Idowu Owohunwa represented by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the press that in Mushin, the police arrested three boys suspected to be members of one Kesari Confraternity as they were about to retaliate the death of their leader on another rival cult members.

The Mushin criminal suspects include Tobi Robert (20), Toheeb Tajuderm (25) and Nurudeen Kazeem (27).

Hundeyin, who is the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, noted that an investigation revealed that the suspects are a notorious armed robbery and cultism gang who are terrorizing the area.

Moreover, in Ebute-metta, the police arrested suspects, Lukman Odusimi (25) and another Junior Peter (21), who allegedly had a jack-knife while attacking rival cult members.

The Lagos police rescued (and detained) two suspects, Ishola Segun aka Bouncer (32) and Auwal Daud aka Blessing Boy (21), from being mobbed for shooting one Ojo Lion to death in the Aratunmi area of Iba, Okokomaiko.

The police recovered one locally made single-barrel pistol and one expended cartridge from the scene.

Further investigation into the matter, led to the arrest of Adejare Oyelade (29), Oyekanmi Paul Kolawole (27), Omotoshola Tunde(31), Moses Ishola (36), Wasiu Ojo (28), Tolulope Adebisi (38), Ifeoluwa Izokpu (23) and Adebanke Bello (f).

The police recovered more weapons, including one locally made single-barrel pistol with live cartridges from the implicated suspects.

The police also arrested two members of an armed robbery gang in Agege, Yusuf Akeem (28) and his accomplice Taisiru Aminu (22), for attacking and robbing a resident, who eventually died as a result of the attack.

The police also paraded Morufu Alabed (32), Idowu Raji (35), Ibrahim Abubakar (33) and Femi Afolabi (30), who specializes in removing vehicles from parks who they arrested on July 7, 2023, for armed robbery.

Police also recovered one unregistered Toyota Corolla from the robbery suspects during the operation.

The police arrested 25-year-old Adamu Hassan, 22-year-old Abacha Hassan and Abdulrasheed Abubakar for being in the custody of two stolen motorcycles.

The Lagos police also paraded 46-year-old Saheed Ramon, an oil theft suspect.

Hundeyin said the suspects will be charged in court immediately after the parade.

CP Idowu Owohunwa assured Lagosians that the Command would continue to do everything possible to ensure that crime and criminality are brought to the barest minimum in the state.