Police neutralise 2 suspected kidnappers, arrest one in Bauchi

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Police Command in Bauchi state has neutralized two suspected kidnappers and arrested one while several others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds

Disclosing this in a press briefing at the Command Headquarters, Bauchi, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad

said that 10 kidnapped victims were also rescued by his men during the operation .

He said that in a fresh operation to confront banditry/kidnapping in Ningi LGA and other areas in Bauchi State, the command has recorded unprecedented successes in its different daring operations across the state aimed at dislodging the remnant of kidnappers/bandits enclaves.

According to him, in one of the successful operations carried out between July 17th to 20th, the operatives rescued 10 victims of kidnapping unhurt and reunited them with their families.

Also , the Command acted on credible intelligence and stormed bandits’ enclaves at about 0330hrs in Ningi LGA, but the terrorists took to their heels upon sighting the police operatives.

Subsequently, the police operatives in conjunction with the Ali Quara hunters on a routine patrol in Dutsen Siddi, Zanya, Zori, Kafin Gora, Dukutu, Runu, Kwapto, Gwari, Rafin Gora, Jimi and Burra District all in Ningi LGA, attacked the hoodlums and neutralized two of the armed kidnappers and arrested one other, while the remaining terrorists were subdued during a gun duel with our team.

This forced them to scamper in disarray into the nearest bushes with possible bullet wounds saying, “Nevertheless, efforts had been intensified to trail and apprehend them to face the wrath of the law.”