Police nab, parade  34 suspects over armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms, other crimes

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and paraded a total of 34 suspects for alleged involvement in armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms,impersonation and other crimes

Parading the suspects at Guzape Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad and Intelligent Response Team arrested the suspects after receiving credible information on thier activities.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun had ordered the officers and men of the Commands and formations of the Police Force to mop up arms and ammunitions

He also said that the IGP had ordered that the Police officers and men curb the illegal activities of oil thieves and vandalism oil pipelines throughout the country.

He informed newsmen that the IGP had established anti-money laundering team at the Force Hqtrs and have engaged the services of twenty anti-cybercrime experts to man the unit.

On the suspects, he identified the armed robbery suspects Shehu Umaru, Abdu-rahman Shehu, Auwla Lawal who allegedly robbed a house in Abuja and stole the sum of N14 million.

Other robbery suspects namely Abdulsaheed Nasiru and Nuhu Hassan and two others who operate as a syndicate were also nabbed by the Police officers.

Another set of 16 criminal suspects who are alleged to be involved in impersonation of Police officers with fake identify cards were also nabbed by the Police team.

They were said to have used a jack to burgle a house and investigation by the Police revealed that they are into the business of stealing and selling of stolen goods.

.

The Police also arrested a total of 16 bloggers who allegedly were involved in gold mining

On the illegal possession of prohibited firearms, he said that the Police arrested Dung Tari who is in the business of selling of AK-47 assault rifles.

The Police officers also arrested one Badamasi Jibril who is a cattle rearer in Taraba State who allegedly sold 34 out of 84 cattle belonging to his friend Garba.

There was also a group of armed robbery suspects who boldly engaged the Police officers in a gun duel in Abuja the nation’s capital and were neutralized and arrested.

The Police authorities however hinted that one of the officers had sustained minor injury during the gun battle.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects include 4AK 47 rifle,5 magazines, and one Toyota Camry, a jack and other items

The Police image maker warned the citizens that anybody who buys a stolen item without proper checks is guilty of the offence of stealing the item in the eye of the law.

All the suspects he said would be charged to the nation’s court of law after the conclusion of investigation of these crimes by the Police officers.