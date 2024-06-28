Police must be neutral in Rivers crisis,  AIG  Zone 16, Omata warns officer

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Assistant-Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, AIG Paul Omata, has stressed on the importance of Police neutrality and professionalism in maintaining peace and security in Rivers State.

AIG Omata, spoke while addressing officers of the Rivers State Police Command at the Police Officers’ Mess in Port Harcourt during his visit to the state on Thursday to assess security situations amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Omata commended the Rivers Commissioner of Police and his team for keeping the state calm and urged him to remain firm, humble, and professional.

He hinted that he would visit the council headquarters to gain a firsthand understanding of the situation on the ground.

He emphasised the need to prevent violence, ensure the safety of citizens, and maintain neutrality in the face of political tensions.

He said: “My visit is to assess the security situation and ensure our men are doing their job effectively.

“Be very professional in carrying out your duty. For anything you don’t know, revert to your DPOs, Area Commanders, DCs and the CP so you don’t take action that will affect the command.

“Control your men working under you, so that they will not go astray and miscreants will not use the opportunity to take over the situation.

“We thank God no property has been razed in any LGA or properties stolen. Unfortunately, that day there were two deaths. It will not continue ,we must remain focused.

“Do not lose track, anything you don’t understand revert to your Area Commanders, DCs and CP so that they will give proper direction.

“Even we here, anything we don’t know we get back to the DG Ops, DG South South and sometimes IGP to get direction.”

AIG Omata also lauded two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), who were decorated, disclosing that the Inspector General of Police was determined to reward hard work.

He explained that across the country, only Rivers had two officers, who were promoted to the rank of ACP explaining that some states had one and some none.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state, CP Olatunji Disu assured that his men would continue to be neutral and do anything to protect the image of the Nigerian Police Force.

He said: “We will continue to be neutral and not do anything that will disgrace the Nigeria Police and the nation.

“Before you came my officers have told me they will continue to be professional in the process of maintaining law and order.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of promotion. The officers are wonderful in the command, if I have my way, they will remain in the command.

“My charge to them is to continue what they know how to do best, protect lives and property. They should also mentor and motivate junior officers on the work. For the ones that are yet to be promoted, I urge them to work hard and pray as their time will come.”