Police launch manhunt for killers of officers, condemn Shiites attack

Jonas Ezieke, and Cyril Mbah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Police Force has strongly condemned, what it called an unprovoked attack by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ite group, on police personnel in Abuja on August 25, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday in Abuja.

The incident he said occurred at Wuse junction by the traffic light, where assailants targeted a police checkpoint and descended heavily on policemen on duty.

The attackers, who were armed with machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, embarked on several violent attacks which left two police officers dead instantly and three unconscious, currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Additionally, three police patrol vehicles were set ablaze during the attack.

According to him, in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun the progressive efforts of police operatives have led to the arrest of 97 suspects and the recovery of several weapons used in the attack. The IGP has also reaffirmed the unalloyed zeal of the Force to arrest other involved persons and bring the killers to justice, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining law and order and resisting all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country.

The unprovoked killing of police officers in the line of duty the Police authorities said are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers.

“The IGP offers heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families of the fallen police officers, mourning their loss alongside them and also wishes a speedy recovery to those currently undergoing treatment, hoping for their swift return to full health.

“The Nigeria Police Force NPF, therefore, seeks the support and understanding of the general public in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other forms of violent crimes across the country”.

.Shiites deny killing policemen

Meanwhile, The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, (IMN), also known as Shiites has denied an allegations that it’s followers killed policemen on duty during it’s annual procession in Abuja on Sunday.

In a statement on the crisis, the group explained that the Police was entirely responsible and triggered what happened in Abuja on Sunday between its members and officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement, which was signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara and circulated to newsmen in Abuja on Monday claimed that the Police opened fired indiscriminately soon after sighting Shiites members on peaceful annual procession.

The group also alleged that the police officers killed their own colleagues by mistake while shooting indiscriminately.

The full statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement signed by one SP Josephine Adeh, the PRO FCT Police Command, alleging that Aeba’een mourners killed two police officers on duty and rendered three others unconscious when they attacked the annual Arbaeen trek in Abuja.

This statement is false, fabricated, and misleading. And we would like to set the record straight.

“The Arbaeen Trek is a religious event that takes place annually to mark the 40th day of remembrance of the martyrdom of the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who was killed in the plains of Karbala, alongside his family and companions.

“It’s an event that is attended by people from all walks of life—Muslims and non-Muslims alike—because the sacrifice of Imam Hussein (AS) is a pivotal moment that changes human history and transcends race, religion, or ethnicity.

“This year’s Arbaeen procession commenced peacefully until when the police forces appeared out of nowhere, armed to the-teeth and opened fire on innocent citizens exercising their legal rights.

“They gravely wounded hundreds, arrested so many others, and killed scores of our brothers and sisters. In the process, they also killed their colleagues, who were apparently hit by their stray bullets as they were shooting indiscriminately.

“As if that were not enough, a team of combined security forces later in the evening trooped to a guest house in Suleja, where our brothers and sisters used to reside, and opened fire unprovoked. The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at a guest house located behind Kwata in Suleja town, Niger State.

“At the time of compiling this report, an eyewitness confirmed that the police had set fire to a car parked at the entrance of the house, vandalised many valuable facilities, and also attempted to burn down the house, but their efforts were thwarted. The report also confirmed that the police fired indiscriminately at the people present at the scene and arrested dozens of people present at the scene.

“It could be recalled that in July 2019, a similar incident occurred where the police forces attacked a peaceful #FreeZakzaky procession and killed their colleague in the process, but later blamed the Islamic Movement for it. But an autopsy report later revealed that he was indeed killed by a stray bullet, and they were ordered by a court of law to pay ransom to his family.

“We wish to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the activists of the Islamic Movement are unarmed and defenseless. We do not carry any form of weaponry. Therefore, we reject and condemn the statement from the PRO FCT Police Command in its entirety. It’s a statement aimed at scapegoating the movement as well as seeking cheap public sympathy that will allow them to carry out even further atrocities against defenceless civilians,” the statement concluded.