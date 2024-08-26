Police launch manhunt for killers of officers, condemn Shiite attack in Abuja

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has strongly condemned, what it called an unprovoked attack by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ite group, on police personnel in Abuja on August 25, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday in Abuja.

The incident he said occurred at Wuse junction by the traffic light, where assailants targeted a police checkpoint and descended heavily on policemen on duty.

The attackers, who were armed with machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, embarked on several violent attacks which left two police officers dead instantly and three unconscious, currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Additionally, three police patrol vehicles were set ablaze during the attack.

According to him, in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun the progressive efforts of police operatives have led to the arrest of 97 suspects and the recovery of several weapons used in the attack. The IGP has also reaffirmed the unalloyed zeal of the Force to arrest other involved persons and bring the killers to justice, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining law and order and resisting all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country.

The unprovoked killing of police officers in the line of duty the Police authorities said are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers.

“The IGP offers heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families of the fallen police officers, mourning their loss alongside them and also wishes a speedy recovery to those currently undergoing treatment, hoping for their swift return to full health.

“The Nigeria Police Force NPF, therefore, seeks the support and understanding of the general public in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other forms of violent crimes across the country”.

