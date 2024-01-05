Police launch manhunt for abductors of three travellers in Rivers

.As man recounts ordeal

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has reacted to the abduction of some travelers along the Port Harcourt International Airport Road, in Rivers State by unknown gunmen.

Daily Champion learnt that eight travellers were on Tuesday kidnapped while traveling for the yuletide.

But the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed that three persons were kidnapped.

Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Olatunji Disu has drafted Tactical Team Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to the area and that a manhunt had been launched with a view to ensuring the arrest of the hoodlums.

She said, “I just spoke with the DPO, and he said three persons were kidnapped. The Commissioner of Police has tasked the Tactical Team Commanders and the DPOs within that jurisdiction for adequate security measures in place and ensuring that those hoodlums are arrested.”

But an eyewitness, Emmanuel Biira who narrowly escaped the attack, revealed that three passengers were whisked away from his car, while one of the victims who attempted to resist the assailants was shot before being dragged away.

Biira explained that he luckily escaped after he dodged under a vehicle. “Not too far from the airport junction en route to Obiri Ikwerre flyover, I ran into an ambush along with about 8 to 10 other cars. We all saw the kidnappers shooting and we reversed to head back to the airport junction but we were surrounded from the back, front and all around.

“People jumped out of their cars to escape and some were shot or apprehended. I jumped out to run but there was nowhere to run to and at that moment, the Lord showed me a car, spoke to me and said “enter under this car”. I obeyed.

“How can a grown man enter fully under a Honda salon car that’s not jacked up without his body being seen? But because I heard His voice, that became my saving grace. Three kidnappers walked past me, dragging a man and one entered the car I was under to turn off the engine because the car was on.

“I’m alive today because of His mercies and covenant of protection over His children. My wife would have been a young widow if the bullets had hit me. My young children would have been fatherless but God said no. I’m grateful to Him alone. Thank you Jesus,” he said.