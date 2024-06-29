Police launch investigation into Rivers Dynamite Explosion

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it has launched an investigation into last Tuesday’s dynamite explosion in front of Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt alleged to have been detonated by one of the protesting supporters of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The protest led by PDP leaders that decamped to APC earlier in the year was started in Obio-Akpor LGA, as part of a statewide demonstration embarked by former local government chairmen and other loyalists of the FCT Minister, against the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for appointing Caretaker Committees in the 23 local government Councils.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Olatunji Disu in a statement issued by Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko on Friday night said comprehensive investigation was launched to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the blast which injured the middle-aged man who detonated the explosive.

CP Disu in the statement urged residents and visitors to the state not to be panicked but remain calm as the situation was under control.

The statement reads, “The Rivers State Police Command is conducting a thorough investigation into an explosion incident that occurred on June 25th at Aba Road, opposite Hotel Presidential. Following the incident, one person has been identified in connection with the explosion.

“The command has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event, with ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in Rivers State remaining our top priority.

“The command would like to express its gratitude to members of the public who have provided information, pictures, and videos to assist the police investigation. The Commissioner of Police advise that anyone who sees a suspicious object should evacuate the area immediately and notify the police without delay.

Every effort is being made to gather all pertinent information and bring clarity to this situation. Further updates on our findings will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

The statement added that the Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Health Commissioner, Dr. Adaeze Oreh said the man who accidentally detonated the explosive and became critically injured and was found and arrested at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt where he was rushed to for urgent medical attention.

Dr Adaeze while fielding questions at the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital in Port Harcourt says the suspect was brought in by a few individuals who presented him as accident victim at the Accident and Emergency Ward but upon examination the Doctors discovered that the injuries resembled that of a blast and alerted the authorities.

She said the Commissioner of Police was immediately alerted and investigations have begun. “Like I said, the suspect was brought in unconscious but he has been stabilized and recovering at the ICU, The place has been secured by the police and proper investigation would be carried out by the police.”

