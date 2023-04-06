Police kill 26-yr-old man over alleged N100 bribe in Delta

.Okowa orders probe

Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command is piercing together details of how a 26-year-old man, Mr Ibe Onyeka was allegedly murdered by police inspector over N100 bribe.

The incident occurred at a police check point along Ugbolu – Illah road, an outskirt of Asaba the Delta state capital.

It was learnt that the victim who was returning from the market with his wife of two months in the car was halted by the police for a routine check when an argument ensued following the victim’s refusal to part with more money as requested by the police.

This development reportedly led to loss of tempers by the policeman as he pumped hot lead into the victim Mr. Onyeka point blank range killing him instantly.

The incident reportedly triggered huge protest which rocked the streets of Asaba for several hours.

An eye witness one Mr. Kesta said that the victim, Onyeka had given one of the policemen money before the inspector demanded for another N100.

“But Mr. Onyeka told the inspector that he had given to his colleague and had none to give again, and it was in that process the inspector shot him on the head.

“They killed him because of N100.00. They asked him to stop and he stopped. He told them that he is not a yahoo boy, that he sells phones and telephone accessories as a trade”

As at the time of this report, the victim’s corps had been deposited at the mongue of the Federal Medical Centre Asaba.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Muhammed Ali while confirming the incident, described it as very unfortunate.

Mr. Ali said, police as an institution backed by the law in it’s regulation 387 of Police Act says when a police officer exceeds his power, he loses the protection of the law.

He said, “We were at the security council meeting this afternoon when I received a distress call to the effect that an inspector of Police attached to the Area Command here in Asaba was alleged to have shot and killed an innocent member of the public, one Ibe Emmanuel Onyeka”.

CP Ali said the inspector has been arrested.

Okowa orders probe

Meanwhile, Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the police to launch a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of a young man by a police officer in Asaba on Wednesday.

He decried the shooting of the deceased, Mr.Onyeka Ibe which was said to have occurred along Ugbolu- Illah Road by a member of stop -and -search police team on duty on the road.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary , Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, the governor sued for calm, and appealed to residents not to take laws into their hands but should allow the police to conduct an indepth probe into the circumstances that led to the sad incident.

He disclosed that the police officer, an Inspector who allegedly fired the shot that killed Ibe was promptly arrested and currently being detained at the command Headquarters in Asaba.

He advised citizens to go about their normal businesses and remain law- abiding , assuring that the law will take its course on the incident after a thorough investigation by the police.

Okowa expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed the resolve of the state government to ensure that the prevailing peace in the state endured.