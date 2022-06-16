Police in arrests  87 suspects for raping kidnapping, culpable homicide, terrorism others

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command CP has arrested 87 suspects for various offences ranging from terrorism, rapping, kidnapping, culpable, criminal conspiracy, theft, vandalization of government property among others.

Briefing Journalists at the police headquarters, Maiduguri on Wednesday, the Borno State Police Commissioner, CP Abdu Umar said a total of 87 suspects arrested in 45 cases out of which 10 cases have been charged to court while 35 cases still under investigation.

CP Umar said, “On 29/04/22 Intelligence Bureau of the Command acting on communication intercepted on some GSM numbers provided by the Tactical Intelligence Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja arrested 5 suspects for alleged fraternity with Boko Haram ISWAP terrorists, Investigation in progress”.

The suspects arrested in connection with terrorism are: Ali Amadu of Jajeri area, Rabi Alhaji Abbas, Fatimah Mohammed, Rashuda Saleh and Alhaji Ataje of Gubio camp were arrested in connection with terrorism on 29/04/22.

Also paraded were one Lawan Nasiru, 43 years, Musa Tukur 50 years, Samaila Hassan 60 years and Garba Suleiman 60 years for raping a 13 -year -old female name withheld.

The CP said “sometimes in January, 2022, the suspect Lawan Nasiru 43 yrs, Musa Tukur, 50 yrs, Samaila Hassan, 60 yrs and Garba Suleiman 60 yrs all of Hausari area, Maiduguri lured the victim, Halima Ahmadu 13 yrs and had canal knowledge of her, one after the other and on different occasions. The incident occurred at Hasari area in Maiduguri, the case is under investigation “.

“Also on 3/05/2022 at about 05’15hrs , following a tipped off, Police crack team stormed herder camp (Ruga) located at Njimtilo area Maiduguri, arrested 6 suspects alleged to be leaders of various kidnapping syndicates terrorising Borno South, Mubi general area in Adamawa and Tarabs states.

Also arrested at the same area was one Abubakar Ali 40 yrs old (m) of the same address, alleged to be compromising cattle rustling and harbouring criminal in Njimtilo area. Investigation towards ascertaining their culpability has commenced, the CP stressed.

Speaking on miscreant youth the Police boss said “67 suspects have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody for being in possession of dangerous arms (Sara Suka), and disturbances of public peace in Maiduguri Metropolis and environs. A total of 154 suspects were arrested within the period under review”,

the CP said.

Others were paraded in connection with abduction, criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbances , assault, possession of dangerous arms, forgery, theft and vandalization.