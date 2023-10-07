Police: How nurse’s injections led to Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has declared that an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, was the prime suspect in the death of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, well known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, and was buried the next day.

There were circumstances on the singer’s death as the police exhumed his remains for autopsy and are awaiting the results.

The police also arrested several suspects, including the singer’s former Record label boss, Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Sam Larry, over an investigation into Mohbad’s demise.

The singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, equally alleged that his son died after receiving an injection administered by the auxiliary nurse.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, while speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, October 6, disclosed that Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq, popularly called Spending, invited the nurse to the singer’s residence where she administered three injections believed to have led to reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

Owohunwa added that a total of 26 persons, including Mohbad’s family members, had been grilled by the police in connection with his death.

The police commissioner said: “…Ayobami Sadiq (Spending) offered to call his own nurse, Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, to attend to Mohbad, a suggestion that he (Mohbad) consented to.

“When Ms Feyisayo was contacted at about 1430hrs on Monday 11th September 2023, she was also unavailable but promised to come the following day, being Tuesday, 12th September 2023.

“Ahead of her arrival, she requested that the picture of the swollen hand/injury area be snapped and forwarded to her for assessment and to guide on the medication to come along with.

“This was eventually done. At about 1435hrs on 12th September, 2023, Ms Feyisayo eventually arrived armed with 1 Pack of Ceftriaxone injection; 1 Vial Paracetamol injection, Tetanus Toxoid injection, 1 Vial Procaine Penicillin, 7 ampules of IM Diclofenac, Tincture Iodine, and Needles/Syringes.

“Ms Feyisayo administered the Tetanus Toxoid on the arm of Mohbad and gave both the Paracetamol and Ceftriaxone injections intravenously. Immediately after the Ceftriaxone injection was administered, Ms Feyisayo confirmed that Mohbad started vomiting while goose bumps appeared on the face and all over his body.

“At this point, it dawned on Ms Feyisayo that Mohbad was reacting to the administered medication. She consequently ran out to procure hydrol and nisaline infusion.

“While at the Pharmacy in the locality, she got a call that Mohbad had started convulsing. Eventually, Cynthia Omoduni Adebanjo, Aduragbemi Shedrack Aloba, Olarewaju Idris Adedoja, Ayinde Habib Idowu Damola, Aderinto Fawas Ademola, and Ms. Feyisayo rushed him to the hospital in the vehicle of Engr. Chinaka Jesse, their neighbour.

“Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Cura-Med Hospital, Lekki. Not convinced, the team moved his body to Perez Hospital, Lekki where his death was re-certified.

“A death certificate was later issued by Cura-Med hospital. Mohbad’s father who had earlier been contacted, came to the Late Mohbad’s house and after a short meeting, resolved to move the body to Ikorodu for burial, which was done the following day, 13th September 2023 at about 1400hrs.

“Feyisayo Ogedengbe is not a qualified registered nurse, and her illegal and medical negligence are believed to have been directly responsible for the chain reactions and eventual death of Mohbad at 1543hrs on 12th September, 2023.

“The time within which Auxiliary Nurse Ogedengbe administered the injections on Mohbad, through his reaction, convulsion and his eventual death is confirmed to be within less than an hour covering from 1440hrs when the principal suspect administered the sets of injections and 1543hrs when Mohbad was confirmed dead at Cura-Med Hospital, Lekki.

“Aside from her admittance to the consequences of her actions, the Report of the Medical Panel that reviewed Auxiliary Nurse Feyisayo’s actions concluded that she went beyond her limitations as an auxiliary nurse by administering IV Ceftriaxone on the deceased and that this from their review, was the most likely cause of the anaphylactic reaction which could have been promptly resolved and his death possibly prevented if the deceased was treated in the hospital.”