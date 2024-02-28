Champion Newspapers Limited
Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle in Kaduna

Image depicting officers of the Nigeria Police Force
The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have foiled a kidnapping attempt, recovered an AK-47 rifle  and operational motorcycles of the suspected kidnappers.

The command’s Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Audu  Ali, has yet again stressed that criminal elements will have no breeding ground in the State.”

He explained that the police boss’s stand came owing to the foiling of bandits’ kidnapping attempt and the recovery of firearm by the command’s operatives.

According to him, the incident  occurred at about 0730 hours of Feb.15,  when the bandits in large numbers blocked the Tumburku – Galadimawa road in Giwa Local Government in the state  and were indiscriminately shooting in attempt to kidnap motorists.

“The daunting situation drew the attention of a detachment of the Operation Whirl Punch, which responded to the clarion call to action.

”That resulted in a fierce gun duel with the bandits who succumbed to the operatives’ superior tactics and retreated into the nearby bush with many having bullet wounds.

“Subsequently, the operatives  combed and recovered from the scene of the cross fire an AK47 rifle, three AK47 magazines, five rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition, a Techno mobile phone and two Bajaj make motorcycles,”he said.

Hassan said that order had since been restored in the said area as patrol was being intensified.

He urged the public in that axis to be on the lookout for any suspicious character nursing gunshot injury and report same to the nearest Police outfit.

Hassan said the CP has hailed the bravery of the men of the Operation Whirl Punch and tasked them to raise the stakes in the fight against banditry in the State.

He again asked the public to always avail the police with useful information in order to make the highways safe.

