Police foil kidnap of Nasarawa South PDP Zonal Chairman, rescue victims.

Metro news
By Editor
The plan of six gunmen who  invaded the residence of one Umar Nasiru Black located at Bukan kwato area of Lafia  Nasarawa State and attempted to kidnap him was foiled by the the police .

 

It was gathered that  the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi immediately mobilised Police patrol teams stationed at the area to the scene; the kidnap was foiled due to prompt intervention of the Police and members of the community.

And, In a bid to escape, the hoodlums hit the said Umar Nasiru Black  with a stick on his forehead and shot one of his neighbour on the right leg before they narrowly escaped into the nearby bushes.

 

Consequently, the victims were rushed to the Hospital for medical treatment and are in stable condition. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

 

 

