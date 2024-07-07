Police foil kidnap attempt, kill nine suspects in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command on the weekend confirmed that its operatives foiled a kidnapping plot and killed nine suspects who had planned to kidnap some wealthy persons in the Ladipo area of Mushin.

The spokesperson of the command, Mr. Benjanin Hundeyin said operatives acted on credible intelligence and laid an ambush for the kidnappers, which resulted in a fatal shoot-out on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Hundeyin said the operation, directed by the Commissioner of Police Adegoke Fayoade, began two weeks ago when intelligence reports indicated the imminent threat.

He said the police tactical teams monitored the gang closely and prepared to intercept them on the anticipated day of the attack.

According to him, during the confrontation, nine kidnappers were neutralized, while two others escaped with gunshot wounds. The police recovered a cache of weapons, including four AK-47 rifles, four locally-made semiautomatic pistols, nine AK-47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, a POS machine, and a loudspeaker, and the gang’s operational vehicles (a black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350) were seized.

Hundeyin said the operation has effectively ended the gang’s reign of terror

He expatiated further that the success of the operation is among several recent achievements in combating kidnapping and armed robbery in Lagos, noting that many of these operations have not been publicised to protect informants’ identities.

” We are urging the public, particularly medical practitioners, to report any individuals with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or emergency numbers, and the residents should also provide information on suspicious activities, promising to prioritize public safety and security”.