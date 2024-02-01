Police discover decomposing human bodies at Imo forest

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

.Officers of the Imo State Police Command on Wednesday raided a big forest at Okohia community in Owerri West local government area of the state

According to the command, the big forest was suspected to be the hideout of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

It disclosed that it’s operatives during the raid recovered decomposing corpses suspected to be victims of kidnap operations killed in the forest.

The command’s operatives also arrested five suspects in their attempt to escape from the forest on sighting the Policemen.

Other items recovered inside the forest included telephones, wrist watches, shoes, slippers among other personal belongings suspected to be that of the kidnapped victims.

However, the combined operation of the Police, the Association of Nigeria Hunters and Imo State Vigilant Services was led by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma.

Addressing journalists during the raid, Danjuma reiterated commitment of the command to rid the state of criminal elements

He said, “the Command under my watch would extend the raid to other forests suspected to be criminal hideouts in the state” and vowed that his men would sustain the operation of combing all the criminal hideouts until the men of the underworld are completely wiped out from the state.

The Commissioner, also assured Imo residents of their safety, promising that the command would never relent in its renewed effort to guarantee adequate security in the state, adding “there was an information that men of the underworld, that is the hoodlums kidnap from the town, bring their victims to this forest, demand for ransom, either paid or not paid, they kill them.

He emphasized, “we are going to domicile our operations in this forest and by His grace, all the hoodlums, all the kidnappers will be cleared.” saying, “as you have seen, we have arrested about seven persons this morning and they are going to face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, some of the community chieftains and residents of Ihiagwa, Nekede and Obinze, that share links to the forest, who spoke on basis of anonymity applauded the CP for his ingenuity and diligence to duty.

They pledged their continued support and collaboration aimed at encouraging the Police and the other sister security agencies in the state in tackling security issues in their area and the state in general.