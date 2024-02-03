Police deployed 5,000 personnel for Plateau rerun elections, warned against compromise

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Plateau State command in collaboration with other security agencies has deployed about 5,000 personnel for the conduct of rerun elections in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have scheduled Saturday 3rd February, 2024, as a date for the conduct of rerun elections in Plateau North senatorial district and Jos North-Bassa Federal Constituency following the Court of Appeal order in Abuja.

Addressing the personnel at the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters Jos on Friday, Commissioner of Police in charged of Plateau State rerun elections, CP Steve Yabanet, said your duty is to fortified INEC and all collation centers before, during and after elections against criminal elements.

“You are all aware that about 26 states are involved in this rerun election and Plateau State is inclusive. I was in the INEC office this afternoon and I interacted with the Commissioner and they assured us that the election is taking place tomorrow.

“They confirm to us that they are ready. So if INEC is ready we are work ready. Our job is very simple, to provide enabling environment for voters to go there and cast their votes without fear or favour. To protect INEC officials and materials and these two things we must discharge without fear or favour and we must give a different parliament for what voters to go there freely cast their votes. So this is what is going to happen tomorrow.

“The eyes of the whole nation is on the Plateau state we cannot afford to fail and we shall not fail by the special grace of God. So this thing is very important.”

While warning the personnel against compromise, CP Yabanet revealed, the restriction of movement will start by 12:00am today this night. No movement of vehicles in and out of Plateau.

“The local governments that involved in the rerun elections are Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos North, Jos East and Jos South that is for the senatorial election. And for the House of Representatives, the situation is Bassa and Jos North. So take note of that.

“And after the election, all those who have gone to the polling units will come back to work at the collation centre. You escort the result back to the collation centre and remain there until the result is announced. That is where you can beat your chest and say we have done a good job”, he mentioned.