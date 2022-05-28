Police confirm two dead, 4 injured, 5 houses burnt, as rival youths clash in Bauchi

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Bauchi state Police command has said that two persons were killed and four others injured following a clash between rival youths in some communities within the state capital Friday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil who made this known in a press release Saturday morning, said five houses were also set on fire.

He said that the Police Commissioner, Umar Mamman Sanda has ordered for a discreet investigation into the civil unrest.

The PPRO said that the police received a distress call about the skirmishes on 27th May, 2022 at about 10:pm.

“On 27/05/2022 at about 10:pm, there was a distress call of skirmishes at Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Uguwan kusu”, the press release explained.

It further said that preliminary investigation revealed that the disturbances emanate following a rivalry amongst the youths of Unguwan Taya, and Yalwan tsakani.

The statement added that the skirmishes extended to other parts of Yelwa, and that, as a result, five houses were set ablaze.

He said police operatives comprising Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force, Rapid Response Squad(RRS) and Quick intervention Unit (QIU) swiftly responded to the distress and brought the situation under control.

He noted that policemen were still on patrol to maintain peace and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the affected areas as well as the Bauchi metropolis.

According to Wakil, the Commissioner of Police Umar Mamman Sanda has ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

The CP further appealed to the general public for calm, urging them to go about their lawful business as normalcy has since been restored in the affected areas.

