Police confirm death of 2Baba, wanted killer of Rivers DPO

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of Mr. Gift David Okpara popularly known as 2Baba, the suspected killer of the late Ahoada East Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Bako Angbashim.

Mr. 2Baba was reportedly killed during a gun battle between his gang and joint security operatives during a raid on his hideout in a forest in Ekpeye kingdom on Saturday.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday said intelligence revealed that the daredevil Iceland cult leader, 2Baba died after he lost consciousness, and resuscitation attempt failed after he escaped after being hit by several bullet during the gun battle with the joint security operatives.

Recalled that the police last week said they were closing in on 2Baba after recovering some generating set he seized from an undisclosed company operating in the area.

On Saturday, the news of his death broke out sparking wide jubilation in Ahoada communities and other parts of Rivers State, with so much applause on the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, other operatives.

The Rivers Police PRO, Iringe-Koko in the statement said, “On February 1, 2024, it became clear through continuous surveillance that 2baba strategically selected a campsite with difficult terrain to discourage land-based attacks, necessitating the use of canoes to reach the location.

“On February 10, 2024, the command shared essential information with the Air Force. Around 19:30hrs on the scheduled day, the Air Force executed an aerial assault, causing significant casualties and injuries to 2BABA and his gang.

“On February 17, 2024, at around 12:00hrs, 2baba and his gang attacked Okogbe town and Odiokwu community, destroying pipelines.

“At 04:00hrs, operatives raided 2BABA’s new camp. Despite a fierce gun battle, 2BABA and his gang members escaped. However, at around 14:00hrs, intelligence confirmed 2baba’s death after he lost consciousness and resuscitation attempts failed”.

SP Koko stated that efforts are in progress to retrieve the body of the infamous killer, while investigations into the Iceland cult’s activities in the region continue.

She reassured that the Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its duty to protect the lives and property of the citizens, and it will continue to employ all necessary resources and strategies to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

According to her, items recovered from the camp of the hoodlums includes; One AK47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one scorpion rifle, double Barrel locally made gun, One human skull, thirteen pieces of dynamites, scores of army camouflages, assorted charms amongst others.