Police confirm abduction of Rivers monarch’s security orderly, driver

.As Army arrest fake recruitment officer In Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo and Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the police orderly and driver of the paramount ruler of Rumu-Elechi Community in Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, Chief Cornwell Ihunwo.

The victims, we learnt, were abducted last night (Saturday) at about 8pm along Agip-Eagle Island road.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums whisked the two away from their car around the ‘Alhaji Slaughter’ along the road and escaped through the Agip-Mgbuodohia-Eagle Island River with a speed boat.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday said the Command has launched investigation to rescue the victims as well as arrest the kidnappers.

Executive member of Diobu Vigilante and Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Godstime Ihunwo, told newsmen that the traditional ruler was the main target of the hoodlums, and condemned the move to abduct the community leader.

He said, “I received a call about abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo about 9pm on Saturday 22nd June, 2024. I rushed down to his house at Eagle Island where I met him. Chief Cornwell told me it is his driver and Police orderly who were abducted.

“We condemn the planned abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo and call on the Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.”

However, Troops of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have apprehended an individual posing as army recruitment official in Taraba State who was attempting to scam aspiring military candidates.

This operation followed a visit by the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, to the recruitment center at 114 Battalion Jimilari to assess the ongoing process and ensure its transparency.

The imposter was arrested on Saturday as he tried to collect money from hopeful recruits, promising them guaranteed entry into the Nigerian Army.

The swift action of the troops thwarted his plans, protecting the candidates from falling victims of fraud.

During his visit, Brigadier General Uwa addressed the candidates, assuring them of a fair and transparent recruitment process.

”We are committed to maintaining a level playing field for all candidates, our recruitment will be based solely on merit, and we will not tolerate any fraudulent activities,” he declared.

He emphasized that recruitment is voluntary and free, thereby warning candidates not to give money to anyone promising to help them succeed in the recruitment screening.

Speaking on the arrest of the imposter, General Uwa commended the vigilance of the troops, emphasizing that the integrity of the recruitment process is a top priority for the Army.

He added that the arrested suspect would be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

The 6 Brigade is urging all candidates and the public to report any suspicious activities related to the recruitment exercise to the authorities, as this will help ensure that only the most qualified candidates are inducted into the Nigerian Army.