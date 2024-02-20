Police burst insurgents’ camp in Anambra, as suspect flee with bullet wounds

PAMELA EBOH Awka

An insurgents’ camp located in Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area Headquarters in Anambra State has been bursted by a joint team of security personnel

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that arms and ammunition recovered in the course of the operation include, vehicles seized from kidnap victims.

The statement partly read, “The hoodlums had disrupted trading at Achalla market the previous Monday, ordering traders to observe the proscribed sit at home order, there by drawing the attention of the joint security forces, led by the police.

“The State Police Command decided on giving them a taste of their own medicine in the early hours of Monday 19th February, 2024, and the operation was hugely successful.

“This led to the recovery of five exotic vehicles previously snatched at gun point, over 300 rounds of machine gun ammunition and 34 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition for Ak-47 Rifle.”

Ikenga however stated that all the operatives involved in the raid returned unharmed.

According to him, the command has directed that owners of the recovered vehicles be contacted to come forward with proof of ownership to collect them.

He also said that the insurgent fled with bullet wounds adding that a manhunt for them will be extended to clinics and hospitals with a view to ensuring that they face the law after receiving adequate treatment