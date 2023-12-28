Police burst criminal hideout, arrest notorious kingpins in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State said it has arrested two notorious kingpins terrorizing Elelenwo axis of Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

This was contained in a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko.

The PPRO in the statement said the suspects were arrested on December 1, 2023 when operatives of the command bursted a criminal hideout in the area.

According to her, “On December 1, 2023, the Rivers State Police Command received a formal complaint from a victim who had been robbed of his valuables at Odani junction in Elelenwo by a group of armed men. It was one in a series of complaints of armed robbery that the command received in the same period.

“The Commissioner of Police immediately tasked the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to flush out the armed robbers from the area.

“In response to the Police Chief’s directive, the unit carried out stop-and-search operations and placed the area under surveillance. These crack operations led to the arrest of one Azubuike Orji, 27, a native of Arochukwu in Abia State, who claimed to be a bus conductor.”

She said, “The suspect, who was released from the Nigerian Correctional Service a few months ago, was arrested with a locally made pistol. He confessed to working for the leader of the armed robbery syndicate, Anthony Augustine, revealing that his specialty in the gang was peddling drugs and servicing guns.”

Iringe-Koko added that further investigation, through intelligence led the police to discover an auxiliary nurse who turned out to be the wife of the armed robbery gang leader.

According to her, “Further interrogations led to the discovery of a 7-room brothel located in Odani, Elelenwo that served as a hideout for members of the syndicate.

“On December 10, 2023, the gang leader, Anthony Augustine, 22, was arrested at Green City Estate in Odani, Elelenwo, amidst widespread jubilation from residents as he and his gang had been a terror to the community.

“Items recovered from the suspect include an iPhone XX, suspected packs of marijuana, POS machines, and locally-made pistols.

The leader confessed to running the brothel as a guise for his underworld activities.

“Further investigation revealed that he was involved in a case of murder and robbery and had recently been released from a correctional center.

Investigations are still ongoing as the police seek to arrest other members of the syndicate.”