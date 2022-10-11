Police burst cache of looted property as witchdoctor catches robber in Anambra bush

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

It was jubilation in Nnobi Anambra State recently as the Soludo Security Initiative which included medicine men in the fight against insecurity is now yielding positive result.

This is even as a witchdoctor has reportedly caught a kidnapper in an old uncompleted dilapidated bungalow in the bush in Nnobi near Nnewi, Anambra State.

The medicine man identified as Awo was said to have seen the alleged kidnapper cum armed robber in the bush while plucking some herbs near the bungalow..

Sources said that the unidentified armed robber was in the abandoned uncompleted building in the bush when the witchdoctor saw him.

It was said that when the witchdoctor approached the place the robber attempted to run away but was pinned down spiritually by Awo, the witchdoctor who later raised the alarm when he discovered that the uncomp0leted building was actually a dumpsite of looted property in the state.

When interrogated by some villagers who ran to the place the robber whose identity was not known at press time confessed that he was a member of a gang which specialized in kidnapping and armed robbery and terrorizing the area.

He said that his gang operate in Nnewi, Nnobi, Nnokwa, Osumenyi, Oraifite, Adazi among others places and operate on sit-At-Home days in the state, adding that membership of the gang spans those places he mentioned.

The police later arrived the place, burst the cache and took the man away to Awka, the state capital.

When contacted yesterday, the PPRO, Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the story saying the suspect was in custody and had made useful information matter investigation adding that into the matter was ongoing.

“The suspect is custody and he has confessed to crime. He has also made useful information that is helping in the case. Meanwhile investigations is still ongoing and further development will be communicated”, the PPRO said.