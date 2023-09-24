Police begin mop up of illegal arms, weapons in Delta

Delta State Police Command has called on members of the public who have illegal and prohibited firearms in their possession to render such firearms to any nearby police station, area command, or the state headquarters.

This, the command said in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, was “part of efforts to tame the proliferation of firearms and in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun”.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass “assured all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons that a wilful submission of such illegally possessed weapons to police will attract “NO SANCTION”.

The police reiterated that the exercise “is aimed at reducing the number of guns in circulation across the state, and also to stop firearms from getting into the wrong hands and being used by offenders to commit crimes on our streets or anywhere else in the country, hence keeping the State safe for all”.

The statement read partly, “The CP wishes to state emphatically that the command has commenced an exercise to mop up all illegal and prohibited firearms in circulation across the state; noting that those who take advantage of this opportunity will not face any sanction, arrest, or harassment. He however warned that perpetrators who refuse to render their arms will not be spared and will be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught. Hence anyone found in possession of a firearm of any type – be it a pistol, rifle, air weapon, or imitation (i.e. locally made guns, dummy guns, etc.), shall be arrested and prosecuted for unlawful possession of a firearm.

“CP Wale Abass urges the residents to report all suspicious firearms-related activities to their local police stations. They can also report through the Police Public Relations Office for prompt response and action while assuring that the identities of informants will be treated with utmost confidentiality”.