Police ban open street carnivals during Christmas, New Year celebrations in Osun

Osun State Police Command has announced the prohibition of annual street carnivals during the Christmas and new year celebration.
This, according to the State Command is to ensure peaceful celebration and curb illegal activities.
In a release by the Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Monday, the state security have been beefed to provide adequate security during the Yuletide.
“Intelligence availed the Command suggests that miscreants under the guise of street carnival plans to carry out mayhem, as such the Command is using this forum to inform the general public that streets carnival will not be tolerated in whatever form or guise.
“Therefore, all organizers of carnivals are enjoined to hire halls or use gated compounds to carryout/celebrate their festival.
“Parents/guardians are equally warned to advise their children/wards to desist from any act that could jeopardize the peace of this season. Hence anyone caught or found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.
“Good people of the State are enjoined to go about their legitimate/lawful business/celebration peacefully.
“The Commissioner of Police wishes everyone a very merry Christmas and prosperous new year in advance,” the statement read.
