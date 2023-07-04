Police assault: Magistrate’s absence delays Seun Kuti’s trial until September 27

ARINZE NWAFOR

Chief Magistrate Adeolay Olatunbosun of the Yaba Magistrates’ Court absence in the trial of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti for alleged police assault, Friday forced an adjournment of the case until September 27.

The Chief Magistrate’s absence is as a result of the resumption of her administrative leave.

Kuti stands trial for assaulting a police officer on Lagos state’s Third Mainland Bridge on May 13, 2023.

Olatunbosun’s absence stalls court proceedings for Kuti’s trial following the police’s arraignment of the musician.

The police said it arraigned Kuti for allegedly committing an offense that is contrary to Section 356 of the Criminal Code Act.

Earlier, Olatunbosun issued a ruling that prevents the police from being both a complainant and also the prosecutor of the case against Kuti.

She, however, has acknowledged she needs “the advice of the DPP (Director, Public Prosecutions) to know whether he (Kuti) should be prosecuted or not.”