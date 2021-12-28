Police arrests man who scammed 121 Job seekers through employment scam

-I Cant remember how much i ‘ve collected so far but i was paid N5,173,000.00- suspect.

The Intelligence Response Team IRT of the Inspector-General of Police has arrested one Hamza Abdullahi Gambo from Karofim-Madaki of Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State over the the suspect’s fraudulent activities especially the fraudulent issuance of employment letters to 121 job seekers at the Nigeria Meterological Agency NIMET.

The IRT team apprehended the suspect on Sunday Novemeber 22, 2021 at Bauchi metropolis after one Beatrice Itodo reported to the Police unit office that the suspect swindled her a total of two million, three hundred and sixty six thousand naira (N2,366,000) through fake employment letters issued to many of her relatives purported to be the by the agency.

The suspect who said he is the ninth child in a polygamous family of his late father Gambo Abdullahi of same address in Bauchi State said that he issued the fake employement letters to the job seekers as a staff of the NIMET and they paid him through his Guarrantee Trust Bank Account number 0018546542.

He futher stated that he was a senior school certificate holder who was employed by the NIMET in 2003. He said he was dismissed and later reinstated and was trained at Oshodi Training institution of the agency in 2012 and was posted to Nguru Yobe State where he work before he started criminal activities

He confessed that he issued fake employment letters to a total of one hundred and tewnty one (121) job seekers through fake letters of appointment designed with the agency’s logo and staff signature before his arrest

He also admitted through a confessional statement to the Police detectives to have collected a total of five million, one hundred and seventy three thousand naira (N5,173,000.00) from the job seekers through his bank account.

On how, he pepetrated the fraud, he said he knew Beatrice Itodo through one Engr Zumunta Kushi who was introduced to him by a close friend. He informed that he usually called the woman on her two phone numbers to negotiate the number of job seekers and payment for the scam

He also reveled that she had paid two million, three hundred and sixty six naira (N2,366,000.00) to him through his GTB account number for fifteen job seekers initially and the fake employment letters with NIMET letterhead was issued to them through electronic mail addresses.

He added that the woman who reported the matter to the Police brought an additional thirty three names to him to provide them with tbe same job and emploment letters and promisory note and the communication was between them before the bubble bursted.

He said: ” I cannot remeber how nuch i collected based on individuals but the total amount is two million, three hundred and sixty six thousand naira.

“All the monies was received via my account number as stated above”.

Why being interrogated by Police detectives on what the proceeds of the crime was used for, he said that he used the funds realised from the fraud to build a house at Kandahar Bauchi metropolis with the intention that when his victims show up, he would sell it and pay them.

The suspects further said that he has not worked for anybody all through his adult life adding that it is only one of his account numbers was used for the fraud

A persusal by our reporter on the fake employment letter shows that it was dated 1st March 2021 and was signed by Rabi Mohammed D Director of Admin and Supply for the Managing Director of NIMET.

Police detectives are still conducting discreet investigations into the highwire criminal suspect to apprehend those behind the design and printing of the fake employement letters to arrest and bring them to justice with the culprit.

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba warns unemployed Nigerians desperately seeking for employment to ensure they conduct necessary checks before engaging in such ventures with private citizens for security reasons.