Police arrest two female child traffickers for concealing 7-day old babies in Bagco bags in Ebonyi

..As CP vows to prosecute perpetrators

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday arrested two female child traffickers enroute Calabar to Lagos, for concealing two 7-Days old babies in Bacco bags in Abaomege Onicha Local Government Area of the State.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Command Headquarters Abakaliki, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Lovet Odah, narrated that the suspects were arrested in Abaomege community of the State through the joint effort of the Security Agencies and the Community Vigilantes .

The PPRO disclosed the names of the suspects to include Immabom Matthew (f) aged 30, who hails from Nsurubiom Akwa Ibom State and Glory Okon Asuquo (F) aged 28 years who hails from Calabar (Cross River State ) respectively .

According to the Police Image Maker, “Today this children were picked from Abaomege axis of the State, these female suspects have succeeded in taking these children from Cross River State to Ebonyi State ,they are heading to Lagos , the Law has caught up with them ”

DSP Odah reiterated that the babies would be taken to the intensive care unit of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching hospital to ensure proper care.

The PPRP said that the culprits would face consequences for their action stating that the State Commissioner of Police has vowed to ensure the prosecution of the culprits .

Corroborating the story, the Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area of the State Engr Felix Igboke, commended the security Agencies and the community vigilantes for their doggedness and vigilance that resulted to the arrest of the suspects.

He expressed worry that child trafficking was becoming the order of the day as it was happening every where insisting that all hands must be on deck to eliminate such obnoxious practices.

“God just decided to get hold of this people , probably they have been doing this,it has been their business all this while ,the babies were found inside the Bacco Bags they were carrying

Engr Igboke said that the traffickers have succeeded in beating the security Checkpoints both at the Itigide axis of Cross River State and the ones before the Flyover Bridge to Ebonyi State before they were being nabbed.

“Our Local Vigilantees and Ebubeagu in that Abaomege axis within the Flyover that cut up with them and queried the content of the Bacco Bags they were carrying, when the security people saw the babies inside the bags, they did not lay hands on them”

The Council Chairman stated that the Security Agencies called him on telephone and informed him of the incident resulting to the subsequent notification of the wife of the Governor Mrs Rachel Umahi.

‘I have to get to the office of the wife of the Governor who instructed that everything be done to ensure the safety of the babies ,we call on our people to be more vigilant

In separate interviews, one of the suspects identified as Immobiom Matthew, denied trafficking the children claiming that the babies belonged her Aunty resident in Lagos.

However the suspect could not say anything meaningful on how the babies came about neither did she give a satisfactory account of how the babies came about .

“I am not going to sell the babies , it is my Aunty that owns the babies and she is resident in Lagos ,we did not put the babies in Bacco Bag, ”

In her own submission, the second suspect named Glory Okon Asuquo who hails from Calabar presented a different account of the matter.

She explained that a woman based in Calabar whose name she could not disclosed gave them the babies stating that she just saw the woman putting the babies inside Bacco Bag and entered the Sienna Vehicle they boarded before handing them to Immobiom Matthew.

Glory Asuquo narrated that she was advised to sell her unborn child whenever she delivers since she could not be able to cater for the child when she delivers, but she rejected the idea .

“The person in Calabar told me to sell the baby in my womb, she is the one that told me to follow Immobiom Matthew to Lagos to sell my unborn baby in my womb”