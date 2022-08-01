Police arrest syndicate who uses  gay dating  App to lure, steal from love seekers.

By Patience Ogbo

Policemen attached to the Nasarawa police command have arrested a syndicate who allegedly specialises in luring love seekers using a gay app.

Nasarawa state commissioner of police CP Adesina Soyemi following the arrest of six members of the syndicate urges members of the public to be wary of their safety before pleasure;

DSP RAMHAN NANSEL, spokesperson for the Nasarawa state police command said ” acting based on credible information, Police operatives attached to Masaka Division in a sting operation, raided the hideout of some notorious criminals and arrested the following suspects, Sunday Michael, Luka Musa, Joy Sunday, Elijah Ishaya, Agada Sandra and Abdulrahman Tijani”

He further stated that preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspects criminally conspired among themselves and utilised a popular Gay dating App where they arrange dates with unsuspecting members of the public from different parts of the country, lure them to their hideout, hold them hostage and dispossess them of their belongings while threatening them with dangerous weapons.

Further more, the victims are assaulted and forced to reveal their ATM Pin; their bank accounts is then wiped out before they are let go.Consequently, the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (#150,000) which they collected from one of their victim who came in from Imo State on 30/7/2022 was recovered from the suspects as exhibit.

“The suspects confessed to have so far, lured eight (8) victims via same mode of operation and have made One Million, Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira (proceed of crime) from their victims at different time.The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has ordered for transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for in-depth investigation; upon conclusion, the suspects will be charged to Court for prosecution; and further urged members of the public to be mindful of the kind of friends they make on social media noting that, safety is of paramount importance before pleasure”