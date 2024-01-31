Police arrest suspected kidnapper, recover N8.5m in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba state police command has arrested a suspected kidnapper with a cash sum of N8,555,000 in Jalingo the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command, CP. Joseph Eribo disclosed this while parading the crew of Kidnappers and armed robbers at the command headquarters Jalingo.

According to him, on the, 29/1/2024 at about 2145hrs, a team of mobile Police attached to 40PMF Jalingo, posted on nipping point duty at Yaggai along Jalingo – Yola bye-pass, arrested one Aliyu Mohammed of Mubi town in Adamawa State, age 35, in a Toyota starlet ash color with registration YLA 321 ZY.

The commissioner said, during interrogation, the suspect could not give satisfactory account of himself, hence search was conducted on his vehicle and a cash sum of eight million five hundred and fifty- five thousand-naira N8,555,000, Seven mobile phones, three thousand unused MTN recharge cards and Seven amulets were discovered in his car.

“Immediately police started searching the vehicle, two of the suspect jumped out and ran into the bush. The Suspect tried to bribed the PMF personnels, requested them to take the whole money and allow him go but the PMF personnel refused and arrested him accordingly.

“During our further investigation, we discovered another N4000,000 in the suspect’s bank account” The police Commissioner narrated.

Meanwhile, the suspect Aliyu Mohammed, denied being a kidnapper or criminal of any kind. He however explained that the criminals requested him to drive them to Ngorore market near Yola, Adamawa State to buy cows since their vehicle was in a bad condition.

According to him, the criminals explained to him that the money was a stolen money, and they were going to buy cows for their boss.

“The operatives of Anti-Kidnapping team, acting on a tip-off, succeeded in arresting a crew of suspected kidnappers terrorizing Jauro Ganah New CBN and environs.

“They include, Habibu Ibrahim aka Rilwanu, Abba Mohammed aka Gandari, Aliyasssa’u Umar, Abdulaziz Adamu aka Dan-Mallam, Danlami Ibrahim aka Teacher, all of Jauro Ganah New CBN, and the suspects have confessed to have involved in many kidnapping incidents that took place around Jauro Ganah and New CBN respectively while three (3) AK47 rifles with five rounds of live ammunition each were recovered from the suspects, and they are giving useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing members of the gang – he said.

