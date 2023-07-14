Police arrest suspect over attack on Apostle Suleiman, parade 19 others

The Nigeria Police Force NPF on Thursday said that it has within the past 2 months arrested 548 armed robbery suspects, 242 kidnapping suspects, 365 murder/ culpable homicide suspects and about 237 suspects for rape/defilement and about 113 victims of kidnapping who were successfully rescued within the period under review.

The Force public relations officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who made this known today in Abuja while parading 20 Suspects added that the Force has also mopped up illegal weapons and curb the proliferation of illicit firearms in the country, about 306 Firearms, and 3,944 ammunition of different calibres were recovered across the country.

Our correspondent reports that among the 20 suspects who are reported to have been arrested for various offenses including Criminal Conspiracy, Murder, Kidnapping, amongst other crimes is one Yusuf Isah male, age 32 from Okene, Kogi State, who was part of the 7-man gang responsible for the attack on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman of omega ministry and rifles found in his possession were in fact rifles snatched from the 3 police officers slain during the October 21, 2022 attack.

Also operatives of the FIB-IRT on 24th April 2023, intercepted and arrested 2 suspects namely Ifeanyi Udoye male of Kurudu AMAC and Chidebere Iyke male of 3rd avenue no 53 House 26 at Karu in Possession of Illicit Drugs who confessed to buying these drugs from one Mr Mohammed ‘m’ of Apapa Lagos State who always supplies them the illicit drugs in large quantity. They also confessed to have bought these illicit drugs for the sum of 2.5 million naira and have sold over 1.5-million-naira worth illicit drugs to the public.

Items recovered include 40 AK-47 Rifles, 3 Pistols, 3 Locally made shotguns, 1 locally made single barrel gun, 100 K2 Ammunition, 20 packs of Tramadol, 5 blocks of fake gold, , iphone 13 pro max, 5 different company stamps, 800 USD cash amongst others. Three of these suspects are also ex-convicts.