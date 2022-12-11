Police arrest man, 75, for allegedly raping his 4-year- old niece

By Patience Ogbo

Police operatives attached to Obi Division, Nasarawa state police command have arrested one Isa Nana 75 , residing at Daddare Development Area, Obi LGA for allegedly raping his 4yrs old Niece .

According to the police , the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his niece are both residents in the same house but he allegedly lured the girl into his room and willfully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. The girl was rushed to the hospital for medical examination where the doctor confirmed the hymen is broken.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the offence; upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.