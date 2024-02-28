Police arrest killer of a young lady and another suspect for stabbing a 57-year-old man to  death in Imo 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The detectives of the Imo state police command has arrested the man suspected to be responsible for the death of a young lady in Imo state

Also in the detectives’s net, is another suspect who was alleged to have stabbed a 57 year old man

According to the statement issued and signed by the command’s spokesman Henry Okoye, a distress call received from Bishop, that the lifeless body of a young lady was seen inside a gutter in front of his uncompleted building at Madumere Street, Christ Road, Owerri

According to the statement, the Operatives of the Owerri Urban Divisional Headquarters mobilized to scene, recovered the corpse and deposited same at a hospital for autopsy.

The statement further said that the preliminary investigation, unveiled the identity of the deceased as Chienyenwa Nnodua and further revealed that she was seen last with her alleged lover Chinenye Nwaneri of No 43 Christ Church Road, Owerri, trekking down to his house very late in the night on January, 5, 2024.

This according to the statement raised suspicion which prompted the operatives to invite Chinenye Nwaneri a member of the Umuodu vigilante group for questioning.

It said, ” on interrogation, Chinenye Nwaneri initially denied knowing the deceased but later confessed after he was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) that he was with the deceased the night before she was found dead in a gutter but denied that she was not his lover. “

The statement said, competent witnesses including the sister of the deceased and a vigilante member who was on night guard duty with him volunteered statements to the Police.

According to the sister of the deceased who volunteered information, the suspect was her late sister’s boyfriend for four years, narrating further, she said that her sister informed her on February, 5, 2024 that she was going to spend a night in the suspect’s house.

In his own statement, a member of the vigilante group, who was on night duty with the suspect stated that he saw him at midnight with the deceased along Christ Church Road while on foot patrol.

Investigation is still ongoing, the body of the deceased has been sent to a forensic pathologist to ascertain the cause of death. The case will be charged to court pending the outcome of the investigation.

In another development, Operatives of the State Police Command arrested one Onwuhara Nwachukwu, for stabbing to death one Theophilus Ukwe 57yrs over a minor dispute

The police said, ” On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime stating that he gave the deceased a severe machete cut on his body which resulted in his death because the deceased approached him with a cutlass on his farm while he was harvesting his palm fruit. The suspect will certainly have his day in court.”