Police arrest killer of a young lady and another suspect for stabbing a 57-year-old man to  death in Imo 

From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri
 The detectives  of the Imo state police command has arrested the man suspected to be responsible for the death  of a young lady in Imo state
Also in the detectives’s  net, is another suspect who was alleged to have stabbed a 57 year old man
According to the statement issued and signed by the command’s spokesman  Henry Okoye,  a distress call  received from Bishop, that the lifeless body of a young lady was seen inside a gutter in front of his uncompleted building at Madumere Street, Christ Road, Owerri
According to  the statement, the Operatives  of  the Owerri Urban Divisional Headquarters mobilized to scene, recovered the corpse and deposited same at a hospital  for autopsy.
The statement further  said  that the preliminary investigation, unveiled the identity of the deceased as Chienyenwa Nnodua and further revealed that she was seen last with her alleged lover Chinenye Nwaneri  of No 43 Christ Church Road, Owerri, trekking down to his house very late in the night on January, 5,  2024.
This  according  to the  statement raised suspicion which prompted the  operatives to invite Chinenye Nwaneri a member of the Umuodu vigilante group for questioning.
It said, ” on interrogation, Chinenye Nwaneri initially denied knowing the deceased but later confessed after he was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) that he was with the deceased the night before she was found dead in a gutter but denied that she was not his lover. “
The  statement  said, competent witnesses including the sister of the deceased and a vigilante member who was on night guard duty with him volunteered statements to the Police.
According to the sister of the deceased who volunteered information,   the suspect was her late sister’s boyfriend for four years, narrating further, she  said that her sister informed her on February, 5,  2024 that she was going to spend a night in the suspect’s house.
In his own statement,  a member of the  vigilante group,  who was on night duty with the suspect stated that he saw him at midnight with the deceased along Christ Church Road while on foot patrol.
Investigation is still ongoing, the body of the deceased has been sent to a forensic pathologist to ascertain the cause of death. The case will be charged to court pending the outcome of the investigation.
In another  development, Operatives of  the State Police Command arrested one Onwuhara Nwachukwu,   for stabbing to death one Theophilus Ukwe  57yrs over a minor dispute
The police said, ” On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime stating that he gave the deceased a severe machete cut on his body which resulted in his death because the deceased approached him with a cutlass on his farm while he was harvesting his palm fruit. The suspect will certainly have his day in court.”
