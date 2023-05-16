Police arrest Four over murder of Monarch in Ebonyi State

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a traditional ruler, Ezeogo Christopher Igboke who was shot dead on February 7, 2023 in his palace at Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters Abakaliki on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer Mrs. Onome Onovwakpoyeya, gave the names of the suspect as Nnabuike Egede (m) known as Champagne, Chukwudi Aliewa (m), Obinna Igwe (m) and Okechukwu Nwamgbegbu (m).

The Police Image Maker said 30 other suspects who equally were implicated in the murder were at large and would be arrested.

Mrs. Onovwakpoyeya disclosed that the suspects scaled the fence of the traditional ruler’s Palace and shot him severally while he was resting on a couch.

It was gathered that the suspected murderers were on a revenge mission following alleged killing of one of the their gang members terrorizing the community some years ago.

The Police also arrested an armed robbery suspects and alleged cultists whose names were given as Ifeanyichukwu Ogele, Chukwunonso Nwali and Emeka Nwokwu.

In an interview, some of the suspects confessed to the crime while items allegedly recovered from them include three locally made pistols, two AA live cartridges, six rounds of 9mm live ammunition and a motorcycle.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigations.