Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Police arrest Four over murder of Monarch in Ebonyi State

News
By Editor
Nigerian Dailieas | Nigerian Newspapers
Image depicting the Nigeria Police Force emblem and officer
26
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

 

Ebonyi State Police Command has  arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a traditional ruler, Ezeogo Christopher Igboke who was shot dead on February 7, 2023 in his palace at Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

 

Parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters Abakaliki on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer Mrs. Onome Onovwakpoyeya, gave the names of the suspect as Nnabuike Egede (m) known as Champagne, Chukwudi Aliewa (m), Obinna Igwe (m) and Okechukwu Nwamgbegbu (m).

 

The Police Image Maker said 30 other suspects  who equally were implicated  in the murder were at large and would be arrested.

 

Mrs. Onovwakpoyeya disclosed that the suspects scaled the fence of the traditional ruler’s Palace and shot him severally while he was resting on a couch.

 

It was gathered that the suspected murderers were on a revenge mission following alleged killing of one of the their gang members terrorizing the community some years ago.

 

The Police also arrested an armed robbery suspects and alleged cultists whose names were given as Ifeanyichukwu Ogele, Chukwunonso Nwali and Emeka Nwokwu.

 

In an interview, some of the suspects confessed to the crime while items allegedly recovered from them include three locally made pistols, two AA live cartridges, six rounds of 9mm live ammunition and a motorcycle.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer said the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigations.

Continue Reading
Editor 11652 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

CNN features Hilda Baci, applauds her attempt to break…

Bolt pledges €2.5m to attract female drivers in Nigeria,…

NDLEA arrests 85 drugs suspects at Kano nightclub

Vice President  honours NYSC at 50

1 of 1,051