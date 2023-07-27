Champion Newspapers Limited
Police arrest bride for allegedly cutting off husband’s manhood in Katsina 

Image depicting the Nigeria Police Force emblem and officer
 The Police Command in Katsina State, has confirmed the arrest of a tricenarian bride, Tinene Isa, for allegedly cutting off her husband’s manhood.
The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.
He said the incident occurred in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.
Aliyu, who did not disclosed the name of the victim, said that he was in a critical condition receiving medical treatment at General Hospital, Malumfashi.
He said the suspect alledgedly used a razor blade to perpetuate the act.
“I told you, we are making investigation into the matter.
“She is a bride of over 30 years of age, may be she took long time before she marry, or it is not her first marriage.
“I don’t have much details, we will find out all these in our investigations,” he said.
He said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigations.
